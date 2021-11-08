The first method is log out of Zepp App (the application to link the bracelet) and start it again. In this way, when you open the application again, it will connect to the watch and the update will be carried out automatically.

From Amazfit’s own page they provide a very simple answer to this problem that has arisen among various users. There are different processes to update your watch. All of them are pretty straightforward and easy to follow, so it won’t take you long.

These possess a huge variety of advanced features to take advantage of in our day to day. They behave in a similar way to a telephone, so it is very common for smartbands receive updates to improve their performance. However, it is possible that your bracelet not able to update , but don’t worry, it has a solution.

If the above does not work, the second way to update your smartband is uninstall the app mentioned in the previous paragraph and reinstall it. Log in and connect the bracelet. Again, the update will start automatically.

The last procedure to update the device is clear Bluetooth shared data and cache of the application if you are using an Android terminal. After that, restart the smartphone and the download of the new update should begin.

Eye on the battery

Take a look at your phone’s power before starting the processes listed above. From the Chinese company they affirm that it is recommended to charge the watch or make sure you have at least 10% before proceeding with the update.

This is mainly due to problems that may arise If the device is turned off during development, which could cause inconvenience that would damage the bracelet indefinitely.

Similarly, they also ensure that it is important to keep the phone screen on and do not carry out any other activity with it during the procedure so as not to cause any errors.

With the steps and care mentioned above you should have ready and updated to the latest version your Amazfit. Now is the time to configure your watch perfectly from your mobile.