Why can't you install GCam on your mobile to take photos?

The number of phones compatible with the application of the American company is quite large. However, there are also several exceptions they can’t even get to install it.

In the first moment It was exclusive to the Pixels , but a developer started working on a way to get GCam to other devices. Today this is possible, although not all terminals can make use of it. These are the main reasons why you cannot use it.

Such have been the advances produced in this area that we currently have applications such as GCam , which is nothing more and nothing less than the photographic software that Google uses for its phones. Thanks to it, the results obtained through the sensor achieve a drastic improvement thanks to a processing of images higher quality, but not only that, but you can also enjoy the tools that it brings.

This is the case of mobile phones Apple, Samsung and Huawei, which do not have the necessary hardware to run GCam, although if you have a Samsung Galaxy you can take advantage of interesting functions such as Motion Photo. As far as the Korean brand is concerned, the use of Exynos processors causes incompatibility. Similarly, iPhones have a Bionic chip built into them. As far as the case of the Chinese company is concerned, they are characterized by the use of Kirin CPUs.

The operation of the app occurs correctly if the terminal in question incorporates a Snapdragon processor, as they are the same that accompany the Google Pixel. That is why the existing versions in the form of APK mainly require the Qualcomm CPU.

Incorrect version

One of the causes of inability to install the program photo from Google on your device may be you have downloaded the wrong version of the APK. Each of them offers more or fewer tools and is optimized to a greater or lesser extent. That is why downloading the wrong one may mean that the phone is unable to open the app.

For know what exact version you need the smartphone in question, you can choose to access the developer’s page and search for it on your own or download an application known as GCamator that redirects you to the one that works best based on the indicated telephone number.

Manual controls

No matter how good mobile you have, there is the possibility that you cannot use GCam if it does not have the camera2 API. This means that the manufacturer in question must have allowed a communication between hardware and software.

Checking this is really simple, because in the same way as the previous case you have at your disposal an app known as Camera2 API Probe. Inside it you will be shown if your device supports its use in the ‘Hardware Support Level’ section.