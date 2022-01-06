Unlike his non-canon version, Boba Fett is not a true Mandalorian, but his characterization makes him worthy of being one.

In the original trilogy Boba Fett was born because of the low budget of Star wars The Empire Strikes Back, George Lucas wanted to present an army made up of a new Elite imperial soldier, however after finishing the prototype they saw that it would cost a lot of money to carry out those plans, however that setback served to create one of the most iconic characters of Star Wars and led the franchise to create an entire warrior culture to explain his iconic armor.

In the continuity of what are now called legends (all the comic and book material that were published prior to the Lucas Film sale to Disney), Boba Fett was a Mandalorian Journeyman Protector on the planet Concord and later Mand’alor, but post-2014 canon continuity has inconsistently depicted Boba and Jango Fett as Mandalorian until The Mandalorian shed some light. Given Boba Fett’s characterization in canon, he should eventually follow his Legends counterpart and officially join the Mandalorians.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars He initially stated that the canonical version of Jango Fett (and by extension, Boba Fett) was not a Mandalorian, but rather a bounty hunter wearing his iconic armor. The second season 2 of the series The Mandalorian explained that Jango Fett was actually a foundling and veteran of the Mandalorian Civil Wars, indicating that there are details from the Legends era comic, Jango Fett: Open Seasons they were part of the canon. However, Boba Fett deviates from his original incarnation, stating outright that he does not consider himself a Mandalorian, despite wearing his father’s armor.

For much of canon history, Boba Fett was an unscrupulous bounty hunter, taking jobs for some of the most ruthless villains in the galaxy, including the Sith Lord Darth Vader and the leader of the crime syndicate, Jabba the Hutt. For a time, Boba Fett had little to no sense of ethics, took whatever job he was given and killed or captured his prey, motivated only by the reward. However, by the events of The Boba Fett Book, Fett has changed significantly, resolving to rule the remnants of Jabba’s criminal empire with respect and honor rather than fear and brutality. With this in mind, Fett may be better suited for a leadership role in a Mandalorian clan than commanding a crime syndicate.

The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian have shown numerous Mandalorian warriors, most of whom are members of the terrorist group Death watch. While some Mandalorian warriors are altruistic, like the heroic Sabine Wren and the reluctant Din Djarin, most are like Bo-Katan Kryze, an unscrupulous and opportunistic leader whose sole motivation is to establish himself on the Mandalore throne. Kryze has shown no remorse for the murder of innocent villagers in The Clone Wars, he only helps Djarin if it achieves his goal of ruling Mandalore and often only allies himself with heroes due to a common enemy.

Although Boba Fett has committed numerous sordid actions as a bounty hunter, the character has changed significantly in The Boba Fett Book and his dialogue in The mandalorian indicates significant remorse for your past brutality. As in the legend version of Jaster Mereel, Boba Fett may have become a more merciful and ethical person, partially due to guilt.

The simple fact that Boba Fett is a principled leader who treats allies and enemies with respect makes him worthy of Mandalorian ways, even if he expressed disinterest in being affiliated with the culture before. Boba Fett can gradually learn that his honorable leadership style doesn’t suit the life of a crime lord well, and in this case, he can actually join the Mandalorians at some point in the canon timeline. Make Boba Fett a true Mandalorian sometime in the Boba Fett Book it would be a satisfying way to connect him to his revered father and complete his redemption arc.

But, what could have caused this change in mentality? Attention Spoilers

The first chapter of The Book of Boba Fett, shows us several flashbacks of Fett escaping from the Sarlacc on Tatooine, after being trapped by him in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and presumed dead during this time to the fearsome Bounty Hunter, however despite escaping, having spent hours in the stomach of the beast leaves him badly injured and passes out in the desert sand near the remains of Jabba the barge. Hutt, only to be found by the Jawas first, who steal his armor as good scavengers and later by the sand dwellers, who capture him and save his life. Together with them in a moment of the chapter when he could have escaped, he makes the decision to save a young member of the tribe who was escorting him in search of water and return with him to the inhabitants. Something old Boba Fett surely wouldn’t have done. Surely the series will continue to explore the time he spent with the inhabitants recovering from his injuries, something that seems to change his way of being and thinking, and at some point he will decide that he must look for his father’s armor and with it lead the Jabba the Hutt’s former organization in order to make Tantooine a more peaceful place amidst chaos.

