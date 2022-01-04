Producing and licensing channels for free is expensive so these platforms usually reach some agreements to feed them with content. Pluto TV is owned by Viacom, the company behind Comedy Central, MTV and Nickelodeon, which bought the service for $ 340 million in cash. Agreement that ended in March 2019, a fact that has not meant that Pluto TV is no longer free today. Pluto TV has been acquiring content from Viacom Digital Studios giving its viewers a lot of more variety of content.

The AVOD platforms (advertising-based video on demand) such as Pluto TV that offers more than 100 free channels at the moment are difficult business models to maintain, since having free quality content supported by advertising is not easy at all. In this case, Pluto TV has both free channels and on-demand content, and no registration is necessary to access the platform. Simply enter pluto.tv through the browser or download its app compatible with Android and iOS.

The platforms allow us to access hundreds of different free channels no need to pay , we don’t even register in some cases. Movies, series, documentaries, children’s channels and a long etc. channels of different genres at our fingertips. Although the offer of free channels is wide, there can always be more, but these are some of the reasons why streaming platforms do not expand their catalog of free channels further.

On the other hand, Tivify is another of the platforms that allows us to watch television for free and that until recently it had no advertising. It offers three different content plans with special functions in each case. For example, the Free Plan is free and we have access to more than 80 free channels and simultaneous viewing. For its part, Tivify Plus costs 3.99 and has the same channels, in addition to adding more hours of content recording and 2 simultaneous views. Finally, Tivify Premium costs 7.99 euros and includes a selection of premium channels and more hours of recording.

Until a few weeks ago Tivify Free was the plan that allowed you to see those 80 channels without any type of advertising, beyond the advertising breaks of the channels themselves. As reported by the platform in a statement, they will proceed to include advertising in the interface to keep the free channels model.

We prefer content on demand

One of the facilities provided by paid streaming platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix Prime, Disney + or the free ones with on-demand content is that we are the ones who decide what do we want to see and when.

Users increasingly choose to consume content on demand in the form of movies, series or documentaries and leave behind the scenes linear channels to those who have to adapt to the broadcast time of the content in which we are interested. In the case of paid platforms, viewing on-demand content without advertising at the desired time is the preferred option of some users, in addition to the fact that content quality is superior than in the free options. Therefore, the cost of maintaining a free channel model added to the upward trend of viewing content on demand could be the main reasons why there are no more free TV channels.