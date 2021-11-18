The communist government accused him of being run by Washington, have an answer to these accusations, García said the following: “my only job is with the State, which is paid by the Performing Arts Council, with whom I work, and that my salary does not reach 4,000 Cuban pesos ”(166 dollars).

Born in Holguín, a city in eastern Cuba, Yunior García has long been known for his plays and scripts for television and movies.

But after November 27, 2020, when hundreds of artists demonstrated demanding greater freedom of expression, he assumed another role even to his regret: he became the representative of a new generation critical of the government, which includes artists, journalists independent and academic, most of them outside political parties.

And on July 11, when the island was rocked by massive spontaneous and unprecedented demonstrations since the 1959 revolution, it did not hesitate to participate. He tried to claim minutes on state television, but ended up in custody and was released the next day.

Repression during the march of 15-N

In October, the Cuban government declared this demonstration illegal and warned organizers of criminal consequences.

The government of Miguel Díaz-Canel justified this prohibition by stating that the demonstrations are part of a destabilization campaign by the United States, which maintains a Cold War-era embargo against Cuba. US officials have rejected it.