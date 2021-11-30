With all this, it is to be understood that even the least lovers of Spiderman They will be interested in this new film, which is expected to break a record in ticket office, especially now that people have somewhat returned to “normality.” For this reason, many yesterday were waiting like rain in May for the advance sale of tickets, something that, however, never happened. What happened?

And, as you already know by now, in this movie we will see how good old Parker asks Doctor Strange to change reality to ensure that no one knows his identity again, a desire that turns against him, unleashing a multiverse that will bring with it a good amount of mythical villains and, above all, the Spider-Man from the Sony movies, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – yes, we know, it is still not something confirmed by Marvel, but these heights … it’s an open secret.

Every Marvel fan, and especially Peter Parker, has a date on their agenda: the December 17 . That day the third installment of the Spider-Man trilogy will be released in theaters around the world, a film highly anticipated by the huge legion of fans that the comic book character has and also by everything we hope to see in it.

A canceled presale

November 29 was the set day to release the tickets for Spider-Man: No way home. That day anyone interested in going to the cinema to see it could make a reservation now, thus ensuring that they do not run out of seats (especially on the day of its premiere, which will be on Friday). However, as we told you (and perhaps you have seen for yourself) that presale did not take place. The fans were waiting for the tickets to be available, not being able to be purchased in any room in Spain.

Some cinemas sounded the alarm a few hours earlier. It was the case of Kinepolis, that in his official Twitter account he announced that the presale would not be available on the 29th for «completely unrelated causes” to the enterprise.

We regret to inform that, due to causes completely beyond the control of Kinépolis, the pre-sale of #SpiderManNoWayHome It will not be available on November 29 as we had communicated.

As soon as we have an update, you will be the first to be informed. pic.twitter.com/WSjzQQBaSU – Kinépolis Spain (@Cines_Kinepolis) November 28, 2021

The halls Cinesa and helmet they had to do the same, warning of the cancellation of the advance sale of tickets hours before their release and again referring to “outside causes”:

For reasons beyond Cinesa’s control, the advance sale of #SpiderManNoWayHome It will not be available today 11/29 🕷Activate your arachnid sense and our notifications because as soon as we have news we will inform you ⚠️ Pay attention to our Social Networks! ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Gi380nKqui – Cinesa (@Cinesa) November 29, 2021

We are very sorry to communicate that, for reasons beyond our control, the advance sale of #SpidermanNoWayHome. With any kind of news in this regard, we will inform you immediately. We are sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/0hEj8SlxhK – Cine Yelmo (@CineYelmo) November 29, 2021

At the moment there is no more information about this incident and all Spanish cinemas indicate that they will give more information on their social networks as soon as possible.

Some believe it is due to increased incidence of COVID-19 in Spain, a rise in cases across the map that could again cause restrictions that would affect mass activities, of course, such as going to a movie theater.

Were you also waiting for the presale and were you surprised?