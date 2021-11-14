Why are the world's most popular brands experimenting with NFTs in the metaverse?

Blockchain is a basic technology that differs from other technologies by managing to solve double spending with the appearance of the Bitcoin blockchain in 2008. Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, were driven by blockchain technology, which brought scarcity and interoperability to tokens non-expendable. But what do blockchain technology and NFTs have to do with the metaverse? Why are large companies experimenting with NFT in the metaverse?

The metaverse

The term “metaverse” first appeared in 1992, when Neal Stephenson published his science fiction novel Snow crash. In this book, humans interact with each other and with software agents such as avatars in a three-dimensional space that acts as a metaphor for the real world. Although it was Stephenson who first used the term, the idea of ​​an Internet successor based on virtual reality was already discussed by Internet pioneers in the late 1970s and early 1980s, who envisioned the Internet of the future as a shared virtual space. A place where our physical world mixes with the virtual one and creates new digitized spaces somewhere in between.

In these spaces, the rules change. People become what they dream of in their everyday life. They express their inner selves through digital avatars and may even bring their digital idols into this world. Now that the word “metaverse” is gaining traction among the masses, some venture to conceptualize the metaverse.

However, defining the metaverse is still something of a gamble. As in the early days of the internet, many had no idea what it would become, let alone what it would be used for business models like Uber, Amazon, and Netflix. When people say that the metaverse will be this or that, in my opinion, no one really has an idea of ​​the exact size and breadth of the metaverse, yet.

For those who still do not understand what the metaverse is, the film directed by Steven Spilberg and based on the novel is worth watching. Ready Player One, written by Ernest Cline.

Metaverse and Web 3.0

Two trends that will shape the world in the next 10-15 years are the metaverse and its proliferation in all aspects of society and Web 3.0 and the democratization of the Internet.

But, Aren’t the metaverse and Web 3.0 the same thing? Just as there is no concrete definition of a metaverse yet, there is also no concept of what Web 3.0 is, both are still maturing.

However, it is already possible to identify some of the characteristics of Web 3.0, such as the focus on the user (and not on companies), the massive use of artificial intelligence (as a powerful tool to provide the best analysis and the best result to people), as well as distributed networks (we will no longer rely on gigantic centralized data servers). In addition, the contents of Web 3.0 will be more graphic, with more videos and 3D images. Also, in Web 3.0, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) will be common, bringing more realistic graphics to applications and games.

Taking this into account, we can say that the metaverse, still in its infancy, is being built in several areas, with Web 3.0 being the largest.

Supports both games and social spaces as Second Life, one of the successful attempts to create a metaverse portal, but the metaverse cannot be said to be the web itself.

Metaverse and NFT

As we saw in the previous paragraphs, members of the tech community were already predicting an Exponential Age in which the “internet of the future” would take us to the metaverse.

The future is already knocking on the door, but until recently it was not known how this space with several virtual worlds was going to reach its full potential. Could the metaverse fundamentally transform not only the way people interact with the digital world, but also alter part of the real world?

The integration of NFTs in the Metaverse initiated the transformation of our interactions in virtual worlds, impacting part of the real world. Gucci tries to reach new consumers in the metaverse in the Roblox game. The strategy used is to sell NFT for the avatars of the limited edition “Gucci Collection” in the set, which includes bags, glasses and hats.

In July of this year, Coca-Cola released branded virtual clothing as non-expendable tokens, including a jacket “usable“to be used by avatars within the virtual world of Decentraland, even hosting a Rooftop Party on the platform to celebrate the launch. Now in November NASCAR will launch a digital car on Roblox and sell apparel for player avatars. Players will also be able to create their own NASCAR uniforms as part of a fan contest in which game developers will act as influencers to promote them on social media.

NFTs are the gateway to many Metaverse parties

Last quarter, several global brands created their own NFTs and launched their non-fungible tokens in virtual worlds. The reason?

There are many eyes and interactive opportunities. On Roblox, more than 200 million monthly active users, about half of whom are under the age of 13, play hundreds of thousands of virtual games, many of which now incorporate brand activations. WarnerMedia’s Wonder Woman: WarnerMedia’s Themyscira Experience has been visited nearly 30 million times on the platform. And the interesting thing about this initiative is that it reflects the tendency of companies to meet their consumers where they are.

As Coca-Cola and Gucci show us, regardless of the product or the company’s declaration of intent, all companies should think about betting on this new sphere. Although now, the metaverse is still very nascent, and brands are still at the beginning of their own digital transformation, lNFTs are proving to be a great gateway for various brands to experience many parts of the metaverse such as how digital property works, the impacts of migrating part of the economy to the metaverse, and user behavior, among others.

The new face of NFTs with blockchain technology

NFTs are the representation of a non-expendable asset on a digital medium. In a more technical definition, an NFT is a piece of software code that verifies that you have ownership of a non-expendable digital asset, or the digital representation of the non-expendable physical asset on digital media.

It is important to note that NFTs existed before the first blockchain, But blockchain technology has transformed NFT markets by solving the problem of double spending and conferring scarcity, uniqueness, and authenticity on a non-fungible token.

Therefore, if registered on a blockchain, an NFT actually becomes a “unique” asset that cannot be forged, tampered with, or defrauded. Blockchain technology brings uniformity to the basic attributes of NFTs, such as ownership, transfer, and access control, and to additional attributes, such as specifications on how to claim an NFT, for example. The standardization of NFTs through blockchain technology also enabled interoperability, allowing NFTs to more easily move between various ecosystems.

Since 2017, NFTs can be instantly viewed across dozens of different wallet providers, traded across multiple markets, and required across multiple virtual worlds because the open standards enabled by Blockchain technology provide a clear, consistent, and trusted API with permission to read and write data.

Interoperability, on the other hand, led to the extension of the tradability of NFTs by allowing them to be traded outside of their original environments and in any currency, from stablecoins and digital currencies to cryptocurrencies. And this advantage of tradability also led to the transition from an initially closed NFT economy to a free market economy. For this reason, the NFT market, previously closed and restricted to the platform on which they were created, became a free market with negotiation in the real world and, recently, also in virtual worlds.

While many continue to view NFTs as a fad, industry leaders have realized that incorporating blockchain technology into NFTs and integrating them into the metaverse is the missing piece to creating a “functional metaverse.” . A fully functional metaverse is one that has the potential to fundamentally alter the way people interact with and transcend the digital world, merging it with the real world.

It is a true collective virtual experience capable of reinventing not only the creative industry by opening new doors for creators, players and artists, but also allowing the physical world to be integrated with the digital one.

If we look at where we were in the early days of the Internet, where we are and, most importantly, where we are going, we realize that the inevitability of shared virtual spaces, redefines our public and private life.

And you, Have you ever bought an NFT in a virtual world? Can you identify, from what we have seen here, how NFTs and the metaverse can impact or affect your daily life? Think about this until our next meeting.

The views, thoughts and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect or represent the views and opinions of Cointelegraph.

Tatiana Revoredo placeholder image is a founding member of the Oxford Blockchain Foundation and is a blockchain strategist at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. In addition, she is an expert in business applications of blockchain at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and is the director of strategy at The Global Strategy. Tatiana received an invitation from the European Parliament to the Intercontinental Blockchain Conference and was invited by the Brazilian Parliament to the public hearing on bill 2303/2015. She is the author of two books: Blockchain: Everything you need to know and Cryptocurrencies on the international scene: What is the position of central banks, governments and authorities on cryptocurrencies?

