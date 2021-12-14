Its only immediate consequence, the absence of representatives of the US government in Beijing during the fortnight of the Games, will be further diluted by the pandemic.

The travel restrictions and the bubble format that will be imposed on the participants will significantly reduce the presence of authorities, as already happened at the Tokyo Summer Games last July.

A few political leaders were expected to be present. For example, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend at the direct invitation of his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, confirmed on Thursday, December 9, his attendance at the fair.

China issues warnings

Although the Olympics are not affected, the relationship between China and the United States is likely to deteriorate further.

China warned the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada on Thursday that they will “pay” for their “wrong” decision to apply a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

“The use by the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and Canada of the Olympic platform for political manipulation is unpopular and isolationist and inevitably [estos países] they will pay the price for their wrong actions, “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters