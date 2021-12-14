Deaths from covid: It might sound worrying that most of the people who die now have been vaccinated. Does this mean that vaccines are ineffective? Far from that, it is what we would expect from an effective but imperfect vaccine. A risk profile that varies greatly depending on age and the way vaccines have been implemented.

Vaccines are not perfect

Consider the hypothetical world in which absolutely everyone had received a less than perfect vaccine. Although the death rate would be low, all those who died would have been fully vaccinated.

Vaccines are not perfect. PHE estimates the effectiveness of two doses against hospital admission with Delta infections at about 94%. Perhaps we can assume that there is at least 95% protection against death from Covid-19. Which means that the lethal risk is reduced to less than one twentieth of its usual value.

But the risk of dying from Covid-19 is extraordinarily dependent on age: it is cut in half for every age gap of six to seven years. This means that an 80-year-old who is fully vaccinated essentially takes the risk of an unvaccinated person in his 50s, much lower. But nothing yet, so we can expect some deaths.

Deaths from covid: Almost a third of deaths from the Delta variant are in unvaccinated people over 50 years of age

The PHE report also reveals that nearly a third of deaths from the Delta variant are in unvaccinated people over the age of 50. Which may be surprising given the high vaccine coverage. For example, OpenSAFELY estimates more than 93% among people 65 to 69 years. But there are lower rates in disadvantaged areas and some ethnic groups and communities with limited coverage will continue to suffer more losses than their share.

Coverage and efficacy are important figures for evaluating vaccination programs. Better to look at the cool analysts’ insights, rather than the hot shots from social media and other outlets.

At least one person in the UK has died with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Boris Johnson said the new variant was also leading to hospital admissions and that the “best thing” people could do was get their booster dose.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said MPs who now Omicron accounts for 20% of cases in England.

Johnson said Monday that people needed to recognize “the great pace at which [Omicron] accelerates through the population ”and added that they should put aside the idea that Omicron was a softer variant.

The UK recorded 54,661 new coronavirus cases on Monday, as well as 38 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

There are 4,713 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, Javid said.

Omicron has risen to more than 44% of cases in London and is expected to become the dominant coronavirus variant in the city in the next 48 hours, he said.

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency confirmed that 10 people had been admitted to a hospital in England with the Omicron variant.

Their ages ranged from 18 to 85, and most had received two doses of the Covid vaccine, the agency said.

