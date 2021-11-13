Apple has a very peculiar way of positioning the cameras of the iPhone, and it has a very interesting reason.

For some time now, smartphones have had different cameras to take different types of photographs. And these sensors have been placed in the devices in different ways, vertical, horizontal and, in the case of Apple, in the shape of a triangle on your iPhone Pro.

Each of the cameras on the iPhone has its function, but why are they located in the shape of a triangle? The case of Apple is quite unique since practically nobody bets on this provision, however it makes a lot of sense to do it like this, and we are going to explain why.

The reason why the iPhone cameras are positioned in a triangle shape

This is not a reason to take up less space. Internally, Apple has enough space for all the components, and placing the cameras vertically or horizontally is technically possible. But no! Apple opted for a triangle, and this is why.

Whether you are good or bad at math, you will know that the sides of an equilateral triangle have the same length. That is, by positioning the iPhone cameras in a triangle, each of them is at the same distance from the other two.

And what does this mean in practice? A better user experience. When we use the cameras of our smartphone and zoom, camera changes on the iPhone are hardly noticeable as the distance between the sensors is practically minimal. It does not matter that you change from one lens to another, you will hardly notice that the iPhone changes sensors and it will look like a single camera.

That is something that does not happen in other devices with the cameras arranged differently. After all, the distance, while small, is noticeable when changing from one sensor to another. It may seem silly, but it is another of those small details in which Apple proves to be a more attentive company to the user experience.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe