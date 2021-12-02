In fact, if we look at the current moment, there are not a few brands and manufacturers that have joined them, where even Tesla has decided to embark on his concept known as Semi, who is picking up the latest updates to the variant. However, for many it is not enough. And it is logical.

That is the impression that the sector has, especially taking into account the momentum that urban cars, also electrified, have taken, which already occupy a territory in the market that is more than interesting at the moment. That is something that still hard to see with these larger ones, and not because they haven’t tried.

We can affirm that the path of electric trucks is in a half-covered place: it is neither stopped in development issues, nor is it yet ready to command the future of these vehicles, at least for the moment. And it is that, nowadays this type of trucks, which already have state-of-the-art technologies , they are not as present as they should be.

Your problems impede progress

Thus, the development of electric trucks can be a real inflection point in road transport, a change of model towards a much more sustainable future. Therefore, we say that a truck is electrified when it has one or more electric motors as a means of propulsion.

And although that future is difficult to predict accurately, it is estimated that in about ten years the use of these will be fully integrated into our high-volume transport model. Anyway, they are currently facing some problem other than that prevents being in a full situation or close to her.

Thus, one of its problems lies in aspects such as its chargers. Because if; these types of trucks, as with electric cars, are now cleaner, cheaper and now available. But the lack of a European loading strategy and disappointing supply from European truck manufacturers is holding the market back.

Providing these chargers in cities would benefit half a million electric trucks and allow 43% of truck trips in the European Union to be emission-free by 2030, according to the European transport and mobility organization Transport & Environment (T&E). ,

What solutions are there

Because heavy industrial and professional transports (a category that includes from trucks to buses) are a minority, but produce the majority of emissions. In the United States, for example, this category represents only 7% of all vehicles, but produces 20% of gas emissions. The idea is very clever: to reduce the bulk of the problem, attack the largest bulbs, thus reducing most of the damage and at a higher speed.

However, what is being seen today to be a solution close to it is the implementation of more powerful loaders to shorten the loading times of trucks and heavy industrial vehicles. An objective that, for their part, they are already developing from the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

And it is that reducing loading time is essential for the viability of zero-emission road transport. Although they have larger batteries, and therefore offer more range than cars or light industrials, the autonomy is usually compromised by the greater weight.

Therefore, much of the viability of this type of truck is to increase the supply of zero emissions and provide charging infrastructure, which is what will pave the way for clean and quiet deliveries in cities.