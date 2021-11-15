Why are Android 12 wallpapers special?

The dynamic theming introduced in the new version of the Google Operating System is one of the most striking functions in recent years. This functionality consists of extract colors of the wallpaper and distribute them throughout the interface of the system and applications that are compatible.

One of the characteristics of its design that has become quite popular among users are the new wallpapers that brings the update. Which fit perfectly with the rest of the device.

To activate this novelty of Material You, this is how the new system design is known, you must go to the ‘Settings’ of the telephone. Once inside, swipe up to go down and select ‘Style and wallpaper’.

Click on ‘Change wallpaper’ and choose the one you want to set. After that, under the previous option you will see two boxes, access the one on the left, called ‘Background colors’. A palette based on the tones of your wallpaper will be displayed. Mark it and a little lower activate ‘Themed icons’. You can now fully enjoy this new Android 12 property.

Mobile compatible with the function

At first it was thought that this functionality would only be available for Google phones, but through a new commit of code in the Google Material Components library under the heading “Add dynamic color list of compatible manufacturers” have been shown some of the trademarks who will take advantage of this feature.

It was not entirely clear if any brand would be interested in implementing this feature, since their own customization layers have their own design features applied to Android. So this function is likely to suffer from some variability. The companies on the list are:

OPPO

Realme

OnePlus

Alive

Xiaomi

Motorola

Intel

Tecno Mobile

Infinix

Nokia

Sharp

Sony

TCl

Lenovo

Google

So the mobiles of these companies that are going to be updated to the new version will enjoy this property. Interestingly, such a popular brand as Samsung not listed, although One UI includes a dynamic color feature. If the South Korean firm decides not to participate in some applications of the system they will not be compatible with this functionality.