To understand this question you have to go back many years. Specifically, when the US company launched from the hand of HTC Nexus mobiles . At that time Google developed terminals in collaboration with other brands with a quite competitive price , like the Nexus 4 or the Nexus 5, which could be obtained for 300 and 350 euros respectively.

Some of them have not been put on sale in Spain, but this is no excuse for you not being able to get them through Amazon . While it is true that, in some cases, your price rises considerably up to figures that no one would be willing to pay if we compare them with other devices of different brands. This does not mean that they are not high-quality mobiles, but why is it that the price of the Google Pixel is so expensive on Amazon?

However, this trend ended when the big G decided to partner with Motorola to carry out the manufacture of the Nexus 6. The cost increase It was quite remarkable, as it amounted to approximately 650 euros. But, you have to understand that the mobile is developed in the United States, so the price is measured based on the dollar. The brand respected the currency conversion 1: 1, although from this case this practice was not continued.

The case of the Pixel XL

When the Pixel XL debuted worldwide it could be purchased in Europe for the abusive amount of 1000 euros. An exorbitant figure that almost no one was willing to pay for a terminal with such conditions.

To appreciate this fact with a better perspective, it is enough to compare its cost with the new Google Pixel 6, a mobile that can only be obtained through Amazon and only imported. So its cost rises above the original price that we will see in Spain.

At the time of its departure the cost of the Google Pixel XL was a lot cheaper in USA than in Europe. There are some factors that can influence creating this difference such as: customs, transport, collective partnership rate …

Even so, this abysmal price increase cannot be due only to these elements, since other brands such as Xiaomi offer their devices at a completely affordable price. This leads us to think that it is due to internal Amazon issues such as lack of stock and exclusivity of some models in certain models, which forces the user to go to the import.