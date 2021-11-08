Why Apple doesn't want USB Type-C for their iPhones

The reason Apple continues to use this type of connection is mainly due to monetary issues. The American company earn money from copyrights from third-party accessory manufacturers that use the Lightning connector. That is, they take a part of each sale.

From all models after the iPhone 5 we have been seeing the lightning connector on the mobiles of Manzana and recently some of them don’t even have a charger in the box. This is a measure that a large number of consumers did not really understand, since the use of the other connection is much more widespread. But they exist reasons for which the company does not want to make that transition.

That they do not want to use a universal port such as USB C is because they would get no benefit some because they did not invent this type of connector. However, curiously Apple makes use of this connectivity in its MacBook Pro laptops and iPad Pro tablets.

The EU puts pressure

A little over a month ago, the European Union agreed that technology USB Type-C will be set as standard on all electronic devices that reach European lands. This obviously includes mobile telephony.

This law will oblige Apple to put aside the lightning of your iPhones to comply with regulations. Something that the company opposes since according to them it is a rule that stifles innovation instead of promoting it and that will harm consumers.

Brands will have two years to adapt your devices to the new law. This means that some of the next launches of the company led by Tom Cook will continue to have a Lightning connection.

Is there any other alternative?

The only thing that Apple can do to comply with legislation is to opt for a USB C or the wireless charging. The truth is that the argument of the US firm about this rule that will come into force does not correspond to reality.

Users will benefit considerably, since this connection has a much faster upload and data transfer speed. In addition, it has a cheaper cost than the current iPhone adapter. For this reason, the European Court is to be thanked for this new measure.