Why Andrew Garfield stopped being Spider-Man and Tom Holland became the Marvel superhero

Andrew Garfield was the protagonist of the second iteration of Spider-Man on the big screen. Once it became clear that Tobey Maguire He was not going to continue giving life to the Marvel superhero, Sony did not take long to choose Garfield to take his place in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’.

The film directed by Marc webb did well at the box office but fell short of the three adventures led by Maguire. That did not stop ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro’ from hitting theaters in 2014, whose revenues fell short of its predecessor, but Sony continued with its already announced plans to make a third installment. That was when everything got complicated.

Lots of doubts

The premiere of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ was set for May 2016. Garfield would return to give life to Peter Parker and Webb would repeat behind the cameras. What’s more, there were already plans for a fourth installmentAlthough Webb had already made it clear that he was not counted on to direct it. In parallel to all this, Sony was working on creating a universe in the wake of Marvel, making use of The Sinister Six.

Probably motivated by the fact that The box office performance of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ had been worse than expected, Sony began delaying the release of the third installment until 2018. For months there was hardly any news, with the exception of a statement from Garfield pointing out where the second installment had failed:

I think what happened was that if you have something that works as a block and you start removing parts, the common thread breaks, and it is difficult to regain the tone of the story. Some people in the study had problems with certain sections and they have the last word.

It also didn’t help Garfield that he didn’t appear at a gala in Rio de Janeiro after the conclusion of the 2014 World Cup in which Kaz hirai, President and CEO of Sony, was going to introduce him as the protagonist of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ before more than 700 guests. The actor did travel to the city, but he did not show up in the room and Hirai did not take it exactly well. A leak at the end of 2014 already made it clear that Sony had stopped having Garfield for the role.

The next thing that was known was that Sony announced in February 2015 that it was canceling ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’ and that it had reached an agreement with Marvel to share the character. Obviously, there were several movements to make that happen, the most striking perhaps was that the possibility of Garfield’s Spider-Man becoming part of the MCU was considered, an idea that was quickly discarded.





Negotiations between Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige led to the latter being only interested in helping with the movie if he actually made the movie, not offering a series of tips and leaving. When everything ended up going forward was when he came up with the idea for Iron Man to make the suit for Spider-Man, a key factor in achieving the common goal of making everything feel “much more modern“.

Garfield’s sadness

We had to wait to meet Garfield’s reaction to what happened, but he did not hesitate to state that the failure of his Spider-Man I had broken her heart:

Something that happened with that experience, for me, is that actually the story and the character weren’t high on the priority list, in the end. And that seemed very, very complicated to me. I signed up to serve history, and to serve this incredible character that I’ve been disguising myself as since I was three years old, and then you have to compromise and it breaks your heart. It left me a little heartbroken, up to a point. Not at all.

By then, Sony and Marvel had already signed Tom holland to succeed him in the role of Spider-Man, although some time later we discovered several amazing details about what the third adventure led by Holland would have been like.