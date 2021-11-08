Intermittent fasting it is a nutritional option or a way of eating that is becoming more and more popular thanks to the benefits it brings.

One of the benefits is that it can help contribute to weight loss, although it does not have to be that way, there are times when intermittent fasting is not performed and weight is still gained. In this article We will explain why this situation happens.

What is intermittent fasting?

Intermittent fasting consists of fasting periods and periods of food intake, the fasting period depends on the goals you have.

There are four types of intermittent fasting, the most common is 16/8 intermittent fasting, which is the simplest and most recommended method, and consists of performing 16 hours of intermittent fasting, that is, eliminating breakfast or dinner.

Then we have an intermittent fasting of 20/4, a little more strict than the previous one since you spend 20 hours without being able to eat, then we have two more types, the 24 and 48 hours, for which we recommend that you do not do it at the beginning since they are very strict.





Why am i gaining weight

Excess calories and food

The answer is very simple, it is because your energy balance is positive, that is, you are eating more calories than wasting them and, at the end of the day, you have an excess of calories that causes you to gain fat and gain weight.

This type of diet consists of eliminating intakes without greatly increasing the amount of food you eat in the other intakes that you have left, it does not consist of eating much more than you ate before, since in this way fasting is not effective.





As we have said, the why is very simple, you are eating too much and too many calories, this is solved by reducing the amount of food and calories you eat, causing that in the end you have a negative energy balance, and this is where you will start to lose weight.

The type of food you eat

It may be that you do not eat as much food but yes, the fact of doing intermittent fasting encourages you to eat foods that contain a high caloric and fat component.

This causes the amount of calories to increase along with your weight, and in the long run it will give you cardiovascular problems and diabetes. That is why it is important to eat a balanced and healthy diet at all times, but especially if you want to lose weight, even doing intermittent fasting.





Ask yourself if you do the necessary exercise

You do intermittent fasting correctly, but you are a sedentary person, making you gain weight. This is very simple to solve, you spend a few basic calories, let’s say 1,500 calories a day, and you eat foods that add up to 1,700 calories. These 200 calories, by not exercising, are not consumed, so you gain weight.

For this, a sedentary lifestyle should not be part of your lifestyle if you want to lose weight and if you want intermittent fasting to be effective.

