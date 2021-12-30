When buying a router, it is currently highly recommended to look at whether the router has WiFi 6. With this new standard we have many new features at the network level, including a more efficient use of the spectrum, higher speed and greater range, and the possibility of using WPA3 as encryption to better protect our connection. The problem is that the presence of WiFi 6 is not the only factor that we must analyze.

WiFi 6 is more efficient using the same spectrum

For example, it is not uncommon to go to stores like Amazon and find WiFi 6 routers with a maximum speed of 1,800 Mbps. This is the case of the Tenda RX3 (53.53 euros) or the ASUS RT-AX55 (79.99 euros). In both models, the theoretical maximum speed is up to 574 Mbps in 2.4 GHz, and 1,200 Mbps in 5 GHz. Other cheap routers with WiFi 6 reach speeds of up to 3,000 Mbps, such as the HUAWEI WiFi AX3 (34.90 euros).

However, when looking for a WiFi router 5, it is likely that you will find speeds very similar to those reached by some of these models, and even higher. For example, him TP-Link Archer C80 achieves Theoretical maximum speeds of 1,900 Mbps, with 600 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz band, and 1,300 Mbps in the 5 GHz band.