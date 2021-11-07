The two post-credit scenes from Eternals they are giving a lot to talk about. In particular, the second, which presents what will surely be a relevant character in phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is about Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who was part of the extensive cast of the film but with a discreet participation. However, during it, the storyline gave some details about Dane’s mysterious family past and how it could affect his future.

Lastly, in the post-credits scene, you can see Dane about to take up the Ebon sword, symbol of his magical heritage. A long family legacy that will undoubtedly transform you and bring the story of an iconic hero to the big or small screen. In the comics, the Black Knight is an extraordinary character, who also connects with the magical world of the Marvel factory. Also, with the stories of the Avengers and, especially, with a whole dark background on the way in which the publisher analyzes the supernatural.

But, when Dane is about to hold the sword in Eternals, a voice in off He asks if “you’re ready” to do it. The scene ends just before the identity of the visitor can be revealed. In fact, there was immediate discussion about who it could be. But the answer came from the hands of the director and co-writer, Chloé Zhao, who stepped out amid speculation from fans.

A surprise in the back room of ‘Eternals’

Marvel studios

As the filmmaker revealed to Fandom, the voice of the mysterious invisible character in the second post-credit scene of Eternals It’s Mahershala Ali’s. As confirmed almost two years ago, the actor will be in charge of playing the vampire slayer Blade in the remake of the character. So the data surprised fans and, especially, those who are waiting for the film that will bring back the well-known antihero.

For Chloé Zhao it has been quite an adventure directing in Eternals, even discreetly and incompletely, Blade’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while the filmmaker admitted not knowing too much about the character’s upcoming solo film, she is sure Ali will do a good job. In addition, she insisted on being a fan of the Blade mythology or, at least, enough to appreciate the opportunity to direct the now famous scene.

“That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr. Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah! […]. You just have to wait [la película en solitario de Blade]. I don’t know what they are doing with the film, but Mahershala is a treasure. It’s going to be epic, ”Zhao insisted.

Blade returns in a big way

Marvel studios

In 2019, Marvel brought good news for all who wondered if the famous franchise of Blade it would have continuity. Kevin Feige was in charge of announcing during San Diego Comic Con that, in fact, a movie with the antihero was in development. And that the chosen one to interpret it, taking the witness of Wesley Snipes, would be the two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali.

Since then, and especially in the midst of the health crisis caused by the pandemic, news about production has been scarce. However, for now it has already been confirmed that the director will be Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli) and the screenwriter, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, of the Watchmen from HBO. Production would begin sometime around the summer of 2022 and the film would be released the following year. In fact, recently there was some speculation for various dates in the Marvel calendar without a movie assigned. Could one of them be the premiere of Blade? The study did not comment on the matter.

But now, with the post-credit scene and the Chloé Zhao reveals, it’s clear that we might be seeing the character sooner than previously thought. The scene shows that despite both Kit Harington and Mahershala Ali’s discretion on the subject, their characters are likely to interact. In fact, the sequence seems to suggest that the Black Knight will have an obvious relationship to Blade’s fate.

Whatever the case, it is clear that both characters are meant to interact. In the comics, the Black Knight shares narrative lines with Stephen Strange and the Avengers and even goes so far as to confront Kang, the Conqueror. With such a confluence, it is most likely that Marvel decides to join forces with all its heroes related to the magical world. Which would certainly include Blade.