Simyo uses the Orange network

Simyo offers us broadband Internet service through fiber optics or FTTH through the Orange network throughout Spain. If we are interested in contracting fiber with Simyo, one of the first things we will have to check is if we have coverage at our home. Enough with go to the next page and enter the information of our address to be able to check it. In the case of not having coverage, we can leave the data for the operator to notify us when the fiber reaches our area.

One of the things we have to keep in mind about Simyo fiber is that use CG-NAT, so, for now, it is not possible to contract an exclusive IP for internet connection. However, this does not affect normal use. To give an example, the vast majority of online video games work correctly, in fact, the latest games on the market are already designed to work with CG-NAT.

Up to 500 Mbps with Simyo

If we are interested in hiring a fiber-only option, Simyo has three modalities whose only difference is the speed from one to the other and the price that we are going to pay monthly. The most basic option with 100 Mbps it has a price of 25.99 euros a month. Fiber 300 Mbps it has a price of 28.99 euros per month and the fiber of 500 Mbps it has a price of 30.99 euros a month. Simyo’s fiber-only rates do not include landline or line fees.