Who's Who When Taking Photos: Top Smartphones 2021

If what you are looking for a smartphone is the best camera, you have come to the right place, We share with you the 3 smartphones that took the best photos in 2021.

More megapixels or more lenses?

The number of pixels is not that important, the increase in pixels is due to two factors: the increase in the size of the sensors and the ability to manage the software to group pixels.

Sensor size is more important Since, a larger surface will improve the capacity of capturing light and a higher pixel density.

This higher pixel density is not intended to increase the size of the photos, but rather allows them to be grouped 4 by 4 using a technique called Pixel Binning, creating a larger super pixel.

Having several different lenses has many advantages. The incorporation of several cameras with different focal lengths improves the recognition of the silhouette of what you are photographing, facilitating the cropping and blurring of the background.

The wide angle or ultra wide angle, brings a visual angle of up to 120 degrees and allows you to incorporate much more information to your photos. These wide angle lenses are perfect for group photos.

With or without Artificial Intelligence?

Computerized photography is a technology that is making a difference in terms of quality. Artificial intelligence applies computerized photography techniques to manage pixel clustering in technologies such as Pixel Binnning, which we have already mentioned, or to manage the photos of the Night mode with which some brands are achieving really surprising results.

These are the characteristics of the smartphones that took the best photos in the world in 2021:

Main camera:

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

50MP (12.5MP binned)

f / 1.9 aperture

26mm focal length

1 / 1.31 “sensor

Omni-PDAF, OIS

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

108MP (12MP binned)

f / 1.8 aperture

24mm focal length

1 / 1.33 “sensor

PDAF, OIS

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max:

12MP

f / 1.5 aperture

26mm focal length

1 / 1.66 “sensor

dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS

Ultrawide:

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

12MP

f / 2.2 aperture

17mm focal length

Fixed focus:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

12MP

f / 2.2 aperture

13mm focal length

1 / 2.55 “sensor

dual pixel PDAF

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max:

12MP

f / 1.8 aperture

13mm focal length

1 / 3.4 “sensor

PDAF

Zoom

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

48MP (12MP binned)

f / 3.5 aperture

104mm focal length

1/2 “sensor size

PDAF, OIS

4x zoom

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

10MP

f / 2.4 aperture

70mm focal length

1 / 3.24 “sensor

dual pixel PDAF, OIS

3x zoom

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max:

12MP

f / 2.8 aperture

77mm focal length

1 / 3.4 “sensor

PDAF, OIS

3x zoom

Selfie camera:

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

11.1MP

f / 2.2 aperture

20mm focal length