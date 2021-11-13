Arcane, the new animated series based on the popular video game League of legends, is now available on Netflix and we want to introduce you to who’s who in it

Arcane the Netflix animated series based on League of Legends, immerses yourself in the delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underground district of Zaun. The tension between these two cities is hotter than ever due to the creation of hextech, the means by which anyone can control magical energy in Piltover, and that of a new narcotic that goes by the name of scintillation that transforms humans. on monsters in Zaun. The rivalry between the two cities separates families and friends while Arcane Brings relationships between some of League of Legends’ most famous characters to life, including Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce, and Viktor. Based on the League of Legends game universe, the animated series features a complex world filled with moral choices, incredible animation, and an engaging story.

But who are Vi, Jinx, Caitlyn, Jayce or Viktor? We will tell you below

I saw (Hailee Steinfeld):

A fighter with pink hair who had a difficult childhood but still has a very good heart. Of course, his methods are somewhat daring. On ArcaneWe will review Vi’s past and see how she goes from being a petty criminal from Zaun to a protector of peace in Piltover. Vi came to the game in 2012.

Jinx (Ella Purnell):

Vi’s sister is a bit complicated. With a mind on another level and relentless foolishness, Jinx’s intelligence and traumatic past make her a terrific villain. Jinx came to the game in 2013.

Jayce (Kevin Alejandro):

Known as Piltover’s Defender of Tomorrow, Jayce is an inventor turned political leader. He was instrumental in the invention of hextech technology, a scientific way to master arcane energy.

Caitlyn Kiramman (Katie Leung):

Caitlyn is tenacious and determined, in addition to the black sheep of her family, constantly trying to escape the tentacles of her influence. He adores his family, but denies the privilege of being born into a wealthy home, as he considers wealth a prison.

Mel Medarda (Toks Olagundoye):

Mel, the daughter of one of Runeterra’s most famous families, was an outcast from a young age. In Piltover, he has found his place as the leader of the city and with that success has drawn the attention of his family, for better or for worse.

Viktor (Harry Lloyd):

Born on Zaun, Viktor’s great mind helped him reach Piltover. He became Jayce’s partner during the development of hextech, but Viktor’s illness leads him to explore the limits of what this new technology can do.

Vander (JB Blanc):

Though powerful in the Underground City, Vander is focused on keeping the citizens of Zaun safe from Piltover’s agents, who are often heavy handed.

Silco (JasonSpisak):

Zaun is Silco’s creative vision. The godfather of the underground city had to push the boundaries to make his dream city come true. His tutelage turned Jinx into the machine of destruction that he is right now.

Heimerdinger (Mick Wingert):

A yordle, a member of a race of spirits that takes the form of small mammals. Heimerdinger is one of Piltover’s leading scientists thanks to his life expectancy, which stretches up to three centuries. Jayce was his apprentice.

Grayson (Shohreh Aghdashloo):

Grayson has a mutually respectful relationship with Vander and likes to keep the peace between the two areas of Piltover, but it is becoming increasingly difficult to mediate between the parties due to their ambitions.

Marcus (Remy Hii):

Marcus is Grayson’s right hand man. She often resorts to somewhat violent tactics, but her main motivation has always been to protect her young daughter.

