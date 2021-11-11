FILE PHOTO: The Shibuya shopping area during the COVID-19 epidemic in Tokyo, Japan, August 7, 2021. REUTERS / Androniki Christodoulou

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, Nov 11 (Reuters) – Wholesale inflation in Japan reached its highest level in four decades in October, following a similar rebound in prices at factories in China, with supply bottlenecks and rising raw material costs threatening the profits of Asian companies.

Increased pressure on costs, coupled with the weakness of the yen, which makes imported products more expensive, exacerbates the difficulties of the third world economy to emerge from the consumer crisis caused by the pandemic.

“Rising costs are certainly negative for corporate profits,” said Atsushi Takeda, chief economist at the Itochu Institute for Economic Research. “If the economy continues to recover, companies will be able to pass the costs on (to consumers) at some point,” he said.

The Corporate Product Price Index (CGPI), which measures the prices that companies charge each other for their goods and services, increased by 8.0% in October compared to the previous year, exceeding the Market expectations of a 7.0% increase, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.

The rise, which exceeded the revised 6.4% in September, was the fastest since comparable data was available in January 1981.

Wholesale prices increased for a number of products, including fuel, which rose 44.5% in October from a year earlier, and wood products, whose prices increased 57.0%.

An index measuring wholesale import prices in yen rose 38.0% in October from a year earlier, indicating that recent declines in the yen have driven up already high raw material costs.

Japanese companies have so far been cautious about passing higher costs on to consumers, fearing cost-sensitive households will curb their spending. This has caused consumer prices to rise only 0.1% in September compared to the previous year.

However, a slim majority of Japanese companies say they plan to pass or have passed on commodity costs to customers, according to a Reuters poll, signaling that inflationary pressures are increasing.

This could be a tougher blow to Japanese consumers than to those in other countries, given weak wage growth, increasing the challenges for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in delivering on his promise to distribute more wealth among consumers. homes.

Despite new price pressures, Japan has lagged behind the global central banks’ process to withdraw stimulus linked to the pandemic, and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has pledged to maintain a policy ultra-flexible monetary policy until consumer inflation hits the elusive 2% target.

(Information from Leika Kihara; additional information from Kantaro Komiya and Daniel Leussink; edited by Sam Holmes; translated by Flora Gómez)