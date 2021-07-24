There is no doubt that Two (2021) is one of the most extravagant and disturbing proposals of this season among Spanish films. It has been directed by the Barcelona Sea Targarona (b.1953), also responsible for Die my life (nineteen ninety six), Kidnapping (2016) and The Mauthausen Photographer (2018), in addition to producing other films such as The uncertain inhabitant (Guillem Morales, 2004), The orphanage (JA Bayona, 2007), The body (Oriol Paulo, 2012) or Elisa and Marcela (Isabel Coixet, 2019). And the two absolute protagonists of this thriller they are the long-suffering David and Sara, embodied by their compatriots Pablo Derqui and Marina Gatell.

We have seen one before as Jordi in Salvador (Puig Antich) [Manuel Huerga, 2006], the Sergi of Porca misèria (Joel Joan, 2004-2007), David in Red lights (Rodrigo Cortés, 2012), the Enrique IV of Castile of Isabel (Javier Olivares, 2012-2014), Víctor Rey in Neruda (Pablo Larraín, 2016), the Alejandro Puga of Pulsations, Lluís Forés in Nit i day (Emilio Aragón, Carmen Ortiz and Francisco Roncal, Lluís Arcarazo and Jordi Galcerán, 2016-2017), the Joan of The cathedral of the sea (Jordi Frades, 2018), Álvaro Montrell in The hunt: Monteperdido (Agustín Martínez and Luis Moya, 2019), the Chamorro of The invisible line or Fuster in The vampire of Barcelona (Abel García Roure, Lluís Danés, 2020).

Pablo Derqui: “It is something so unlikely, so extreme …”

Mar Targarona herself, which also produces Two, called Pablo Derqui and proposed the role of David. “He told me if he would be willing to make a movie in which two people wake up in bed glued to each other, naked, and they don’t know who they are or how they got there,” he tells us. “I, from the start, told him to send me the script. It was also a context in which there were not many productions; we were in the midst of a pandemic, and it was lucky to be able to work. And, for the confidence with which he proposed it to me and I sprayed itambolesco of the script, I motivate myself”.

But he did not have them all with him: “One always thinks:«Will I be able to hold something So? Who wrote this thing? How mentally ill … »”, He jokes. “But will we be able to hold it [Marina Gatell y yo], to give it verisimilitude? ». They are those areas and situations in which, as an actor, you do not place yourself naturally. It is something so unlikely, so extreme … And these are the little challenges that you put on yourself. So I said, ‘Well, I’m going to give it a try, yeah.’

On the other hand, we could imagine that preparing for such a role would require a complicated task, but Pablo Derqui clarifies it for us: “What you often do as an actor is to lose yourself in psychologisms and, in this case, as [Dos] it’s a thriller, some basic premises are required. The characters have to be decisive, move the story forward and have the viewer go with them. And Mar [Targarona] He was in charge of explaining it to us: “Forget yourselves; they have to act, they have to resolve ”. If you stop to think, we would probably be screaming for three days and we would lose our minds very quickly. “

Pablo Derqui: the filming of ‘Dos’ was “almost a dance choreography”

“The physical score had to be very clear, because we couldn’t move easily. We were rehearsing for several days how they move in bed, how they get up, how they go to the dresser, how they go to the bathroom. And that determined a lot our preparation for the film ”. What of Two It was almost a dance choreography for its interpreters, ”says Pablo Derqui. But “it was not” a more complicated shoot than normal because they had it very partiturized. If anything, for the time that it supposed: [Marina Gatell y él mismo] They arrived two hours before the rest of the team to put on the prostheses and, many times, they cut the sequence and remained hooked. It was intense in that sense, but well managed ”.

Because the director Sea Targarona helped for it. “He is someone who trusts the actors, and that is an added value. It is clear to him, without many birds in his head. It’s very black on white, quick and easy. He accompanied us, tucked us in and made the path easy for us”Declares Pablo Derqui.

Stanley Kubrick’s cinema and his theatrical work

In any case, the actor must be familiar with the unusual in the seventh art – such as the thriller Two– by one of its head filmmakers: “I am very fan of [Stanley] Kubrick. It’s very easy to say because there are a lot of people like that, but it fascinates me ”, admits Pablo Derqui. “I like many types of genres and directors, but now I would rescue you Kubrick. And in particular, one of my favorite movies is Lolita [1962]. I, from the outset, was already in love with the novel [Vladímir Nabokov, 1955] And when I saw the adaptation, I was blown away. It seems like a genius to me. And then the movies he’s made are unfathomable, and they’re going to last a long time. ”

But do not think that Pablo Derqui does not diversify: “I am now doing theater in Barcelona and last year we were also in Madrid with Pedro Paramo [Mario Gas, desde 2020]”, tells us. And, shortly, I begin to rehearse another theater thing with Tristán Ulloa: True westby Sam Shepard [1980], directed by Montse Tixé. We will premiere in Avilés in December ”. Because it is before the cameras and on stage that an actor fully explores his craft.