Tom Rothman, president of Sony Pictures, assured that the fourth Spider-Man film, produced between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, will feature a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In recent weeks, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures made it official that they are planning a new trilogy of Spider-Man films after the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, so theories about the plot of the following films are already beginning to be forged, which will feature more characters emanating from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with comicbook, Tom Rothman president of Sony Pictures revealed that the next Spider-Man movie will feature another of the Marvel Studios characters.

“What I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, is that the two companies (Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures) have an excellent working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that will continue, but there’s really nothing definitive at the moment, because the truth is, we have to ride (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and we’ll see what happens.”.

Rothman pointed out that this formula is the one that has worked in previous Spider-Man films, which have featured Iron Man and Nick Fury, plus Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in all three of the MCU’s wall-crawlers.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one (Spider-Man) and they lend one (of the Marvel Studios characters), and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] it’s in the movie. So we have one more ‘loan’ that is committed”.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the end of an era

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters in Mexico.

