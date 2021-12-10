All video game fans dress up in The Game Awards, this event is always a night of celebration in the video game industry. So today we will tell you in detail about who were chosen and deserving of the different awards.

Something that has caught our attention is that choosing which are the best games of the year in a series of nominations is only part of the experience, because this event, produced and presented by Geoff keighley, has become almost a “Winter E3“.

Best of all, the gala, which lasted three and a half hours, live from the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, was littered with video game ads, popular titles and a few megatons that will “rival the Elden Ring.”

First of all, maybe it’s a good time to review all the nominations for The Game Awards. Deathloop, It Takes Two, Metroid Dread, Psychonauts 2, Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart and Resident Evil Village compete for the jackpot, Best Game 2021, although for that we will dedicate its own note.

We must mention that the awards this time belong to all those shown until the arrival of the big shot, so there were many awards before the announcement was made. GOTY and all the winners will surely surprise you.

Games for Impact Winner – Life is Strange True Colors

ESports Award Winners

Best eSports athlete – s1mple Best eSports Team – Natus Vincere (CS: GO) Best eSports Coach – Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun Best eSports Event – 2021 League of Legends World Championship