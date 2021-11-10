In full stage of mass hysteria due to the possible lack of a myriad of products in the coming months, the World Health Organization (WHO) ad this tuesday the possible syringe shortage in 2022 if nothing is done to fix it.

In other cases, it is the lack of materials derived, among other reasons, from the bankruptcy of certain companies during the pandemic. However, this time the reason is much easier to intuit. In the last year they have been put all over the world more vaccines than ever. In fact, according to figures collected by AFP and shared by Science Alert, some 7.250 million doses, which supposes more than double than is normally administered in that period of time.

The WHO says there is still time to fix it, but the actors involved must hurry. If not, the rate of vaccination against the coronavirus could drop, yes, but it would not be the only problem. They also remember that the normal vaccination schedule of millions of children, with all the risks that entails. We must get going. But without panicking, of course.

The consequences of a possible syringe shortage

The problem of syringe shortage was one of the conclusions of a meeting in which the heads of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank Group; WHO and the World Trade Organization (WTO). All have met with the objective of keeping track of the High Level Consultations with the executive directors of the main manufacturers of coronavirus vaccines. And that of the syringes has been an important conclusion.

They have also put back on the table the sad fact that in most low-income countries vaccination is still within a few weeks. very low figures, with less than 2.5% of the population vaccinated.

Therefore, they emphasize that the solution is not to do stockpile of syringes for when the lean cows come. We all have the right to be able to follow our vaccination schedules. But in those countries where it is not possible to stockpile it is especially important that they have the means for the immunization. If suddenly, with the stockpile, we make them stop being available worldwide before calculated, the consequences would be abysmally worse than with the lack of toilet paper and yeast in supermarkets.

Reusing is not the solution either

The shortage of syringes by deficit in production it’s not the only thing that could become a problem in 2022.

From the WHO, they point out that these products can also suffer transportation delays, since their size, much larger than that of the vaccines themselves, makes it difficult to pack and transport them in large quantities. In addition, this is something that may get worse now that there are obstacles in the transport of goods between certain countries.

Even if sterilized, syringes can retain some dangerous microorganisms

Both problems, added together, can lead to quick, but dangerous solutions. It is, for example, the case of the reuse of syringes.

Therefore, after the meeting, the WHO Senior Advisor on access to Medicines and Health Products, Lisa Hedman, remarked that this type of measures should not be taken for fear of shortages. Remember that, even if they are sterilized, some microorganisms can remain in them, so that they could be provoked infections during immunization.

The solution, therefore, is to get ahead of the problem. This appeal has served so that those responsible for the syringe production hurry up and increase the rate of production as much as possible. Only then can we maintain vaccination against COVID-19 and, of course, against other pathogens. Because the coronavirus has been the one that has most managed to slow down the course of our lives, but it is not the only one. Not even the most dangerous. Vaccines save lives and therefore we need to continue to have tools to manage them.