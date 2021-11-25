That is why when counting the market is divided into two halves, on the one hand that of the iGPUs that include the different Intel and AMD APUs, and on the other that of the dedicated graphics cards. In the second case, both desktop and gaming laptops are included. This separation makes sense from the moment we talk about two different markets.

The GPU market is a matter of three companies at the moment, since although NVIDIA and AMD dominate the market for gaming graphics cards, it is Intel that sells the most CPUs and many of their models have an integrated graphics. So despite the fact that at present, and waiting for the ARC Alchemist in 2022, the most powerful graphics cards are those of NVIDIA and AMD, they are not the most used either.

As you can see from the graph above, NVIDIA has 20% of the total GPU market in the market, Intel 62% and AMD 18%. It should be clarified that these figures are joint, since the first does not manufacture any APU with integrated GPU for PC, the second does not currently make graphics cards and it is only the third that is found in both markets.

The information comes to us from the already consolidated and prestigious agency Jon Peddie Research, who have published market information during the Q3 2021, which corresponds to the third quarter of the year and, therefore, to the months of July, August and September. In their report they have highlighted a number of points.

The adoption rate for GPUs, of all kinds, was a 25% higher compared to the second quarter of 2021 and represents an increase in the percentage of graphics processors sold in the 7.6%. However, the sale of new CPUs decreased by 23.1% compared to the previous quarter. Regarding the sales of graphics cards 10.9% increase compared to the previous quarter, probably due to the availability of stocks. On the other hand, shipments from manufacturers to stores decreased 6.9%.

At the moment due to the shortage of components by the brake in manufacturing affects the prices of graphics cards that are still high. On the other hand, in the lower part of the market, the high demand for Chromebooks for teleworking and education has caused more parts to be manufactured for this type of computer than for others.

In GPU Gaming things remain the same

In terms of GPU sales for gaming in Q3 2021, the market share of both NVIDIA and AMD did not move an iota compared to the second trimester. As you can see, those of Lisa Su continue with him 17% of the market and those of Jensen Huang maintains the 83%. Such difference in figures is due, among other things, to the greater presence of NVIDIA in gaming laptops.

The entry of Intel in 2022 its ARC Alchemist gaming GPUs will be the one that will completely change this part of the market, what is clear is that the market share of NVIDIA and AMD will decrease and if we add the presence of Intel in iGPUs it will will undoubtedly become the largest manufacturer of graphics processors on the market.