The world remains in the midst of one of the most serious health crises of the modern era. Since the disease now known as Covid-19 was identified, the lives of millions of people have not been the same. One of the most criticized situations has been the realization of massive pandemic events due to the danger they imply. Although the truth is that in the future it is necessary to think about the way in which they can be carried out with the least possible risk.

New enemies to defeat

In that sense, the possibility of ending the pandemic still seems distant. The recent appearance of the Omicron variant it has become the new challenge to overcome. What has surprised the most is the large number of mutations it has and the way it has spread throughout the world. To date, none had spread to so many countries in such a short time.

Now, the realization of sporting or entertainment events is not a simple whim. It is actually a business that millions of families depend on. For more than a year and a half, everyone has seen a strong impact on their pockets and that is why it is necessary to reactivate this industry, albeit safely and gradually.

Although vaccines already exist and are applied around the world, it is necessary to remember their function. None prevent infections but rather serious pictures of the disease that can lead to deaths.

Tips to follow

With an environment that presents challenges in its adaptation, event organizers and companies focused on health care have the opportunity to innovate to present new proposals and encourage the return to massive pandemic events but always in a safe way. For this reason, Marco Álvarez, CEO of Salus Care Solutions, shares the basic measures that should be applied in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Access filters: Creating control filters at the entrances allows event organizers to manage who enters the venue, check temperature, deliver suitable face masks and provide antibacterial gel or alcohol spray.

Application of COVID tests: One of the measures most recommended by the WHO is the application of rapid tests to attendees, prior to giving access to the venue, this will not only detect asymptomatic cases that require rest at home, but will also prevent contagion chain. Currently there are new health industries created by companies that offer rapid testing services for Covid in massive events, which stands out for analyzing 7,000 tests in just 20 minutes

Encourage the use of mask and gel: The organizers must promote the health of the attendees at all times, therefore the use of face masks and hand washing or disinfection with gel must be mandatory and of vital importance so that the guests can remain on the premmises. This is not only a mandatory measure, but an action of social responsibility before the other attendees.

Create areas within the venue: To prevent high contagion areas, it is important to delimit spaces for eating, create distance and places of social separation that will allow attendees to enjoy the events with less risk.

Recommend isolating days before and after: Although this is a measure that is not affordable for everyone, the ideal scenario recommends keeping days of rest before and after an event, this in order to reduce chains of contagion and avoid having close contact with the virus prior to the concert, sporting event or cultural festival.

Given the gradual return to mass events, it is important to remember that the WHO recommends not relaxing prevention measures. Having a complete vaccination does not prevent infections or the spread of the asymptomatic virus, which is why sporting, social, cultural and artistic events must adapt to certain measures to encourage prevention, health care and above all, the sense of community responsibility.