Who recognizes the 50 personalities that change the course of Mexico

The independent curator joined the call to select the 50 winners Ana Elena Mallet, the editor of the magazine Expansión Eladio Gonzalez, the theater director Lorraine maza, the fashion designer Hector Mijangos, the director of the FEMSA foundation Lorena Guillé-Laris and the showrunner Juan Pablo Ybarra.

To the west of Mexico City, the paralympic athletes and medalists of Tokyo 2020 have passed through the red carpet, Eduardo Avila, Lenia Ruvalcaba and Jesus Hernandez, who star on the November cover of the magazine and lead the winners of Who 50.

In the place everything was ready for Vanessa Huppenkothen, Paola Zurita, Celina del Villar, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Altair Jarabo, Mauricio Garza, Shanik Aspe, Alejandro Gou, Lorenzo Lazo, Nailea Norvind, José María Torre, Sara Maldonado, Eréndira Ibarra and Alejandro Basteri, among others, will enjoy a dinner of honor at the end of the tapis rouge.

“Who 50 recognizes, celebrates and applauds the stories that are transforming Mexico, people who, despite these adversities, have not stopped on their way to achieve success,” he said. Blanca Juana Gómez Morera, general director of Expansión Publishing.