Mexico leads the fight against smoking in the Region of the Americas. Proof of this is the recent publication of a series of reforms and guidelines that reinforce the fight against tobacco consumption, acknowledged in a letter addressed to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

WHO: Mexico leads the fight against smoking in the Region of the Americas

The letter highlights the changes to the General Law for Tobacco Control. With the expansion of spaces considered 100 percent smoke-free. In addition to the prohibition to carry out all forms of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of products made with tobacco.

In the context of the fight against the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The regulatory amendments also include eight graphic health warnings, including the legend.

“Smoking can aggravate COVID-19 damage” on tobacco product packages and on all external packaging and labeling. According to the agreement published by the Ministry of Health in the Official Gazette of the Federation on September 15 of the current year https://bit.ly/3kvcLTt.

The director general of the WHO extended congratulations on the presidential decree

Likewise, the director general of the WHO extended congratulations for the presidential decree published on October 22 of this year.

On the prohibition of import and export of electronic nicotine administration systems (SEAN). And similar nicotine systems (SSSN), https://bit.ly/3HrOmIn, initialed by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, the President of the Republic and the Secretaries of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, and of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O.

The importance of not ceasing the fight to reduce smoking

To redouble efforts in the fight against smoking, Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “WHO experts and the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control secretariat are willing to meet with Mexican representatives, to study how we can continue achieving significant progress in 2022 ”.

The director general of the WHO stressed the importance of not ceasing the fight to reduce smoking, which causes 63,000 Mexicans to lose their lives each year.

“I hope that Mexico continues to maintain the prestige it treasures as one of the countries that leads the fight against tobacco in the world,” he said, to conclude by expressing his gratitude for the actions carried out by the Government of Mexico.

Related Notes:

3 things residents should avoid AT ALL COSTS

Promising news! New antidiabetic treatment

Oncology Hospital of the National Medical Center; the only one with a system …