In his seventh inauguration speech, Messi thanked “my teammates from Barcelona and Paris, and especially from the national team,” for the award, referring to the Copa América. That is, the credit is shared between the Barça, the PSG and the albiclestebut the latter gets the better of it.

The bloody question is: if Barça did not get to kick Messi, would he have had more weight in his speech? He probably wouldn’t have changed anything, but what is certain is that Laporta would have taken a photo with him.

The meeting, as the president himself recognized, “it didn’t happen.” Knowing Messi, rest assured that it was no coincidence.