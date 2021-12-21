In Medicine, knowledge is constantly updated. Everything is susceptible to change with the appearance of new scientific evidence. The clearest example can be seen with Covid-19 and everything that has been discovered during the last two years. From its form of contagion to prevention methods have been modified. While another case can be seen with stroke that will now be considered a disease of the nervous system.

In this case, all part of the presentation of the new International Catalog of Diseases (ICD) of the World Health Organization (WHO). It is one of the most widely used international standards for producing morbidity and mortality statistics on the planet.

What does it work for?

The purpose of the ICN is to allow the systematic recording, analysis, interpretation and comparison of mortality and morbidity data collected in different countries or areas, and at different times. The classification allows the conversion of diagnostic terms and other health problems, from words to alphanumeric codes that facilitate their storage and later retrieval for the analysis of the information.

Changes are constantly being made to its catalog. Version 11 will come into effect from January 1, 2022 and one of the changes that has attracted the most attention is that stroke is now described as a disease of the nervous system. Even before this modification, it was considered a problem of the circulatory system.

However, this is not a whim but a request that the international neurological community had submitted for years. In his words, a reclassification was necessary because it generated confusion in the population when explaining the symptoms of cerebrovascular diseases.

One of the consequences of misclassification is the lack of information among the population. Despite its high incidence, many do not know what this disease is and how it can be identified. It is a global problem and now we hope to be able to be clearer to help combat the problem.

On the other hand, it is not the only change in ICD-11. Another modification is that for the first time the Post Covid-19 Syndrome in your catalog. This problem is described as any type of sequela that a survivor of the disease experiences 12 weeks after being discharged from the hospital.

For now, if you are interested in learning about the ICD-11, you can do so at the following link. Remember that their information is very important for your clinical practice.