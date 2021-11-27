They did not indicate for now if the new variant is more or less resistant to anticovid vaccines, but they did point out that diagnostic tests of the disease with PCR seem to continue to be valid to detect it.

These experts, meeting as an emergency in the so-called Advisory Group of Experts on the Evolution of Viruses, warned that the appearance of this variant, first confirmed in a specimen collected on November 9, has coincided with a sharp increase in infections in South Africa. .

Belgium announced on Friday that it was the first European country to have detected a case of the new variant and several countries they have already canceled or restricted flights from southern Africa.

The identification of this potentially highly contagious and multi-mutated new variant of COVID-19 was announced Thursday in South Africa. One case has been detected in Hong Kong, another in Israel in a person returning from Malawi and another in Belgium.

The risk variants are followed more intensively by the WHO and global laboratories, and in addition to the omicron there are four others: Alpha (first detected in the United Kingdom), Beta (also in South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta ( India).

These variants are usually associated with a higher transmission speed, although in recent months the delta, more contagious than the three previously detected, became the dominant one, to the point that in the latest laboratory analyzes it appears present in 99.8 % of new global cases.

The WHO advisory group did not issue new recommendations on travel restrictions or other preventive health measures, but it did ask the international scientific community to continue follow-up work on this and new variants.

In addition, at the individual level, the taking of known measures against previous variants is remembered, which include the use of masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, good interior ventilation, avoiding crowded places and the same anticovid vaccination.

With information from AFP and EFE