The World Health Organization named the Covid variant B.1.1.529 Omicron and says an advisory group has recommended that it be designated as “of interest”.

In a statement, the WHO said preliminary evidence suggests that the latter variant carries a “Higher risk of reinfection than other worrisome variants”.

The first known confirmed infection for B.1.1.529 was from a sample collected on November 9, 2021. This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are of concern.

Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, compared to other VOCs (variants of concern).

The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all the provinces of South Africa.

With information from Reuters.

