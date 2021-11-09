By clicking on the ‘Lowest Price’ column, the table will sort the products from cheapest to most expensive. Until before the start of Good End 2021, Profeco identified the Redmi 9A Android 10, from the Xiaomi brand, as the model with the lowest price.

This cell phone costs 2,912.80 pesos on average, but, by clicking on the name of the phone, you can access more details, for example, the history of the prices of the same model, from October 6 to date and the store that gives it cheaper.

In the Profeco list, the cheapest cell phones in Miguel Hidalgo, CDMX, are:

Blade A7S, ZTE

Moto E 7 Pluz, motorola

K 42, LG

Y7P, Huawei

Galaxy A 02S, Samsung

Galaxy A11, Samsung

How to know if prices rose before Good End 2021?

One of the most common complaints among consumers is that establishments inflate list prices before the Good End with the intention of pretending a greater discount during the sale season.

In this sense, the Who’s Who in Profeco Pricing tool shows detailed information on prices by establishment and a graph of the behavior of the prices collected during the last weeks. With this you will be able to know how much prices really fell on Good End 2021.