Dec 25, 2021 at 2:38 PM CET

betfair

Until a few days ago nobody knew Urban Klavzar And now everyone wants to know more details of the pearl called to become the new Luka Doncic. The Slovenian guard, barely 17 years old, made his debut in the https://apuestas.betfair.es/baloncesto/euroliga/5-razones-por-las-que-no-te-puedes-perder-la-euroliga-290921-1018.html pushed by circumstances with only six first-team players available by Covid-19. The player responded with tremendous responsibility being the author of 10 of the 71 points of the whites, who beat an entire CSKA of Moscow by 71-65 in a victory that will be remembered for a long time and celebrated as a title.

The player scored two triples from the Doncic house that raised the Palacio de los Deportes and which reminded the player absent for three and a half years. Klavzar has similarities with the current Mavericks star, his birthplace, Ljubliana, and also the age of signing, since the whites noticed him when he was just 14 years old. bringing him to his ‘factory’ of talents in Valdebebas. The point guard responded to this confidence in his first international event with Slovenia. He played the 2018 European Under-16 being the youngest of all to attend the event and was the second highest scorer, finishing with averages of 11.9 points and 2.3 assists.

Klavzar, however, has a clear and obvious difference with Doncic in terms of size. At 1.86 meters, this may be his main flaw in the face of rivals over whom he does not take advantage of the body. as his compatriot does both in the NBA and in Europe. It is true that in terms of fundamentals, the young 17-year-old is as polished or more polished than the teacher exhibiting an admirable step-back for his age, as well as a speed greater than that of Luka when having to move less weight.

Real Madrid are already rubbing their hands with the great talent they have in their hands. Klavzar showed that he is ready to kick the door of the first team after doing the same as Doncic in his debut when, at just 15 years old, he also lifted the entire Palacio de los Deportes from their seats. In the white team they hope the NBA will be a little more forgiving of another of their talents and not follow the recent path that Usman Garuba recently took when signing for the Houston Rockets.

What is an evidence is that the white quarry is one of the most prolific in the entire continent, bringing out new talents year after year that allow the white fans to dream that the dynasty of successes with Pablo Laso will continue until the Vitorian is jubilee. For now, Klavzar has registered a dream debut that will hardly be repeated or who nailed 10 points to an entire 17-year-old CSKA?