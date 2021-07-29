By Joshua Lapin-Bertone

What happens when a strong sense of pacifism is combined with an important arsenal? The result is Peacemaker, an armed “hero” who loves peace so much that he is willing to kill for it. It might seem like an unusual description for a supposedly nice guy, but Peacemaker isn’t your typical crime fighter, as you’re about to find out.

The world’s greatest pacifist (in his words, not mine) will make his big screen debut in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad, where he will play the iconic John Cena. And whether or not he survives the movie, it won’t be the last time you see him because Cena will reprise the role in a Peacemaker spinoff series on HBO Max.

If your only contact with Peacemaker has been the Suicide Squad trailers, then you may be curious who he is. If that’s your case, then keep reading. Time to meet Peacemaker.

Fightin ‘5 # 40, Pacamaker’s debut

Readers met Peacemaker in Fightin ‘5 # 40, published in 1966 by Charlton Comics. Christopher Smith was an envoy to the Geneva Arms Conference, where he used his skills as a diplomat to work for world peace. Smith constantly described himself as a pacifist and talked about how much he loved peace, despite maintaining a well-stocked armory in his mansion.

That mansion was known as the Palace of Peace, an appropriate name for a base full of weapons. Smith’s thought balloons at the time revealed that he had sworn never to use the guns, but it makes one wonder why he was collecting them in the first place. Maybe he was trying to get them out of circulation?

Smith’s occupation as a peace envoy brought him face to face with international threats and he soon realized that the only way to protect the peace was to fight for it. “I hate violence, but thousands of innocents can die because of my inability! I must do what I swore never to do, ”he said.

Christopher Smith donned overalls, a jetpack, and a special helmet with weaponry (which looks like a silver toilet seat) and became a Peacemaker. His superhero logo was a white dove, symbolizing his pacifist nature, which contrasted with the weapons he carried in his hands and on his head. His helmet could fire lasers, but every time he fired them, it reminded readers how much he hated violence.

Pacamaker moves to DC Comics

After appearing in two issues of Fightin ‘5, Peacemaker received his own title, which lasted for five issues … and then nothing. After the end of his comic, Christopher Smith fell into obscurity until the decade of the glorious American excesses that were the eighties. By then, DC had acquired the rights to the Charlton Comics characters, allowing Peacemaker to appear in Crisis on Infinite Earths before integrating, alongside their Charlton counterparts, into the main DC Universe. In 1988, Peacemaker was reinvented with a four-issue limited series… and that’s where things got a little crazy.

A new and renewed? Peacemaker

As we’ve mentioned, Peacemaker’s violent tendencies are in contradiction to his pacifist nature, so writer Paul Kupperberg leaned on that and conceived of Smith as a lunatic. In this version, Peacemaker was haunted by the ghost of his Nazi father. Wolfgang Schmidt had committed suicide when Christopher was a child and his death traumatized him. How bad did he put it? Peacemaker hallucinated with the ghostly voice of his father criticizing his every move during his missions.

Imagine having something similar to the DVD commentaries but in your real life, only that he hates everything you do and, besides, he is a fascist psychopath. Is Peacemaker justified in being a little crazy?

Our antihero also believed that his helmet contained the souls of all the people he had killed, which is kind of horrible. Is it really safe to leave someone like that near guns?

Still, proving there is no depth she’s not willing to go to, Amanda Waller recruited Peacemaker to join an elite covert ops group known as … the Shadow Fighters? (Maybe Waller thought Peacemaker wasn’t Task Force X material.) Waller sent the Shadow Fighters to finish off Eclipso, but the villain massacred the entire team in 1993’s Eclipso # 13. Maybe the Suicide Squad would have been a proper name after all.

After dying, Peacemaker was sent to purgatory along with other fallen DC heroes. We saw him in Day of Judgment # 3, where he fought alongside a group of living and dead heroes against an army from purgatory, before mysteriously coming back to life and spending time as a mentor to Jaime Reyes, Blue Beetle.

The recent history of Peacemaker

So what is he up to today? Peacemaker recently started working for Amanda Waller again, proving that she never learns from her mistakes. In 2019, Smith starred in a backup story in the Inferior Five miniseries, where he went on missions for Waller while his mental state continued to deteriorate. He spent most of the story arguing with his helmet, which really makes one wonder if Waller needs to improve his recruiting process. Still, it can be effective from time to time. At one point, Peacemaker used his helmet to fry KGBeast’s face, calling the movement “the vision of peace.”

Peacemaker currently appears in The Suicide Squad, where he and his teammates from Task Force X go on secret missions for Amanda Waller. It is clear that Christopher Smith has come a long way from his Geneva roots, but the dove on his chest is a stark reminder that he is above all a defender of peace, and that he will kill all men, women and children to protect her.

Via: DCComics.com

