The third chapter of Hawk Eye it may have served as an “introduction” to one of the most important characters in Marvel stories. It may even be one of the great novelties through Phase 4 of the Cinematic Universe, addressing the figure of a villain with multiple connections within the mafias and organized crime. This would differentiate part of the previously developed narrative, usually focused on a common villain. The most recent was Thanos. With the appearance of “The uncle” on Hawk Eye maybe you see something like a paradigm shift.

After Avengers: Endgame (Anthony and Joe Russo, 2019), part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was fragmented. Several main characters were removed, the common enemy of so many superheroes had disappeared and, in turn, the stories of each other were closing in a natural (or commercial) way. Through the miniseries presented during 2021, some of that dynamic resonates. It is the case of Hawk Eye, a bridge production between the closing of the story of Clint barton and the incorporation of Kate bishop like a new heroine.

However, through those series and productions related to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it is still not entirely clear who will be the new common villains of so many superheroes. After Kang the Conqueror And of the effects of the Multiverse, what other options can be added? Not too many, until we get to the latest chapter of Hawk Eye. Although the series has been saved to delve into the following character, it may be that “Uncle”, as it was presented, is that common villain of more than one of the superheroes of that universe.

Who can be “The Uncle” in Hawk Eye?

The character’s introduction occurred while telling the origin story of Threw out. Not much was said about “The Uncle” but perhaps enough. Although his face was not seen, a black suit and a body of considerable dimensions could be seen. Elegance and volume evoking one of Marvel’s most famous criminals, Wilson fisk, better known in the universe of mafias and organized crime as Kingpin.

Kingpin’s iconography has always been associated with an intimidating physique, in contrast to the fineness of his costumes. The most important interpretation of this character was made in the series Daredevil, developed by Netflix. In this adaptation, the person in charge of interpreting it was Vincent D’Onofrio. Along with Charlie Cox (Daredevil), that series was held on top of their performances. A stealthy, intimidating, calm character and at the same time capable of containing within himself a furious beast.

Part of these characteristics could be recognized in those seconds of appearance in Hawk Eye. From the dimensions of her body to the care with which she caresses Echo, when she was a child. In Marvel comics, the character first appeared in en The Amazing Spider-Man # 50, released July 1967. The creators of the character were Stan Lee, as a writer, and John Romita Sr. as an artist. The inspiration for both was based on a real actor, Sydney Greenstreet.

Possible implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Although it is not yet clear that the character referred to as “The Uncle” is Kingpin, there is a valid context for his incorporation. Hawk Eye is exploring the criminal universe from a much closer perspective than other Disney and Marvel productions. Within that world, at the moment only the Mafia of Sports Suits has been presented, a group that within the comics has no relationship with the Kingpin. However, a twist is not ruled out, since it is not yet entirely clear what is the threat that Clint Barton and Kate Bishop face behind them.

Secondly, Daredevil’s possible appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, invites us to think that sooner or later their stories will cross again. The story of Matt Murdock is marked by fire by the name of Wilson Fish, whom he tries to put in jail countless times, in addition to facing him directly. However, the Kingpin always finds a way to free himself from the company of the Fearless Man. Marvel and Disney may present a character through one production and another through another and then, of course, cross them again.

In this way, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would begin to recover that common enemy that other phases have had, without requiring an external threat: the most dangerous rival may be a New York neighbor, “The Uncle.”