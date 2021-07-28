The Biles family

Simone Biles was born a March 14, 1997 in Columbus, Ohio, in the Midwest of the United States. Simone never knew her father and now has no relationship with her mother. Her maternal grandfather decided to adopt her and give her a stable life.

Shanon Biles, Simone’s mother, is addicted to alcohol and drugs. She was not able to take care of her four children. It was when Simone’s grandfather, Roland, who took the little ones. The two older brothers in the family, Tevon and Ashley, lived with Grandpa’s sister Roland; Furthermore, Simone and Adria were raised by Roland Biles and his second wife, Nellie.

Her grandfather was Simone’s decisive support to lead her to become a high-level gymnast. Biles, being a 6-year-old little girl, started like a game with gymnastics imitating other majors, until they discovered his talent and he was trained in this discipline.

The size of a gymnast

Simone’s young woman is 1.42 meters tall and 47 kilograms, a measurement that is corresponding for a high-performance athlete like her.

The gymnastics giant vs. the sports monster

Nike is a leading American brand in world sport. Label that any athlete would like to have in their outfit, however, for Simone Biles this is not defining.

Simone Biles, has referred to how she has been finding how important it is to use her own voice, after talking about the scandal of sexual abuse that she suffered in her preparations as a gymnast. His departure from Nike was a bomb that resonated with force just 3 months before the start of Tokyo 2020, when interest in his career and his sport was increasing.

The American Simon Biles has won everything since London 2012, however, it is difficult for a gymnast to achieve the triumphs that personalities such as Phelps or Bolt have achieved.



“I felt that it wasn’t just about my achievements, it was what I stood for and how they were going to help me use my voice and also be an empowered voice for women and children,” Simone said in an interview with Wall street journal in reference to the signature that now dresses her, Athleta.

“I feel that they also support me, not only as an athlete, but also as a person outside the gym and as a reflection of the change I want to make,” said the athlete, contrasting the deal with Nike.

It is said that part of the agreement with Athleta, of which the monetary value is unknown, the athlete will have her own line of training and street clothing, for which she will receive support from the brand and a post-Olympic tour that she herself intends organize and not a regular tour supported by USA Gymnastics, as revealed Wall Street Journal.

The diversity of brands in the market betting on athletes and with a discourse that identifies them beyond the competition purely.