Although many years before, in 1983, the cryptographer David Chaum developed a first cryptographic system and this was conceived as a kind of money, the reality is that his advances did not become so relevant among the community and, therefore, he was not he considers himself the father of cryptocurrencies, although he is one of its main precursors.

So far, very little data on Nakamoto are known and the information available on the matter are, rather, estimates. For example, bitcoin.com, the cryptocurrency analytics site, mentions that you may currently have more than a million bitcoins. However, Nakamoto does not enter the lists of the richest people, as it is not possible to confirm his fortune.

According to the approximations, Nakamoto would have a fortune of about 59,000 million dollars, so he could be ranked among the 30 richest people in the world.

Craig Wraight is Satoshi Nakamoto?

While Sakamoto’s identity has not been released, many people think that he is actually the Australian engineer Craig Wright, who has even repeatedly said that he is the holder of the pseudonym. However, that version has not been accepted by much of the crypto community.