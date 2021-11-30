This Monday, Jack Dorsey announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter, by means of a letter shared in said social network, in which, in addition, it announces that his position will now be held by Parag Agrawal, who until now served as CTO at the company.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Confirmed! Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down

The decision is not fortuitous, as Dorsey leaves Twitter in the hands of someone with a lot of experience and extensive experience in the company. Dorsey wrote in an internal message that he had planned to have Agrawal replace him, “given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.”

“He is someone I learn from every day. My trust in him as CEO runs deep… He has been behind every key decision that has helped change the direction of the company. He is curious, explorer, rational, creative, demanding, independent and humble ”, wrote Dorsey in his farewell letter, in which added that the company is ready to continue without its founders.

Agrawal joined Twitter in 2011 as a software engineer and has been with the company for just over a decade.

He was in charge of overseeing Twitter’s technical strategy and responsible for improving the pace of software development, while helping to advance the use of machine learning in the company, of which was appointed CTO, in October 2017.

Before becoming CTO, he focused on ways to increase audience growth in 2016 and 2017. And since December 2019, Agrawal has also worked at Project Bluesky, an independent team of open source architects, engineers and designers. to combat abusive and misleading information on Twitter.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: The eccentric tastes of Jack Dorsey former CEO of Twitter

Agrawal has a Ph.D. in computer science from Stanford Universityin addition to a BSc in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Before joining Twitter, Agrawal worked at Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T, in their research units.