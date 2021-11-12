María José Alcalá becomes the first president of the Mexican Olympic Committee. (Photo: Twitter)

The former Olympic diver, Maria Jose Alcala, became this Thursday the first woman who will administer the Mexican Olympic Committee, founded ago 98 years. In a historical election, since there was no presence of men in these votes to take the presidency of the COM.

Alcala, participated representing Mexico in four different editions of the Olympic Games: as it was in Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996 and finally in Sydney 2000. Will take the position he left Carlos Padilla, whose management lasted for nine years.

During the General Assembly of the Mexican Olympic Committee María Alcalá was proclaimed as the new president for the period 2021-2024, after a few votes in which he won with 87 votes to his opponent, Norma Olivia González, who only received 46 votes.

On the other hand, Alcalá also serves as federal deputy by the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), of the official alliance. In addition, being the president of the Sports Commission of this legislative chamber, added that they will not abandon their respective positions in order to be able to exercise the presidency of the COM.

The next Olympics will be in Paris 2024, which Alcalá will be in charge of managing the strategy of the Mexican delegation. (Photo: IAN LANGSDON / EFE)



In addition to the above, it has a law degree, the former athlete of 49 years will have as one of its first challenges is to draw the appropriate strategy for the Mexican Committee for the upcoming Olympics to be disputed in the city of Paris, on 2024.

Apart from his experience as an athlete, he was head of mission of the Mexican delegation in the Central American and Caribbean Games on Barranquilla of the 2018. Later, in the 2021, it was coordinator of the technical council for sports diplomacy and cooperation of the Secretary of Foreign Relations.

For his part, the former president of the COM, Carlos Padilla commented in an interview that one of the many challenges that its successor will have, is maintain the independence of the Mexican Olympic Committee from the Government of Mexico.

During Padilla’s administration, the director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports, Alfredo Castillo, led illegal acts during the stay of Enrique Peña Nieto as president of Mexico (2012-2016), in which they almost cost the country a harsh sanction by the International Olympic Committee, since athletes they would have been prevented from wearing the flag of their country on their uniforms during the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.

The current president of the National Sports Committee, Ana Gabriela Guevara was also unable to maintain a working relationship in harmony with Carlos Padilla. (Photo: Daniel Augusto / CUARTOSCURO)

What’s more, Ana Gabriela Guevara, who is the current director of the National Sports Commission in the current presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, either could keep a working relationship in harmony with Carlos Padilla, who complained about the lack of support for the Mexican athletes who participated in the JJOO from Tokyo 2020.

“There are many interests outside the COM that threaten its integrity, autonomy, but it is the struggle that must be waged on a daily basis,” Padilla recommended to his successor.

Finally, the winning form that is named I’m going through Mexico, It was conformed as follows; as first vice president, Daniel Aceves Villagrán; as second vice president, Jaime Cadaval Baeza; as general secretary, Mario Garcia de la Torre; as prose secretary, Martha Hernandez Sanchez; as treasurer, Jorge Alfonso Peña Soberanis; Rosalio Alvarado of the Angel It will serve as the first vowel; Norma Baraldi Briseño will be the third vowel; while, Miguel Cervantes Ledesma will have the position of fourth vowel and finally, Ismael Marcelo Hernandez Uscanga will be the sportsman vocal.

