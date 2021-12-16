Training and trajectory

one. If approved, Graciela Márquez will become the first woman in charge of Inegi

two. She has a degree in Economics from UNAM, a master’s degree in Economics from the Colegio de México and a doctorate in Economic History from Harvard University.

3. His doctoral thesis received the Gerschnkron Prize from the Economic History Association.

Four. She is a researcher with the National System of Researchers (SIN).

5. In Mexico she has been a professor at UNAM; ITESM, UAM; and at the universities of Guanajuato and Baja California.

6. In the United States, she was a visiting professor at the University of Chicago and a seminarian at Harvard and Stanford.

7. He has conducted research in tax history, international trade, sociology of taxes and public finance, among others.

8. His publications include From the postwar miracle to the foreign debt crisis in Keys of the economic history of Mexico; He has edited and co-edited books on the economic history of Mexico and Latin America.

9. From 2018 to 2020 she was Secretary of the Economy in the Cabinet of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

10. As of January of this year, she became the vice president of the Inegi Board of Directors.