The leftist candidate wears, as he calls it, “a beacon that shines on a desert island” tattooed on his left arm and relaxes by reading, but his real life is that of a left-wing activist.

Ecologist, feminist, regionalist and staunch critic of the neoliberal model installed during the military dictatorship (1973-1990) and later consolidated in the transition, it is also the one that possibly offers the most profound agenda of changes.

Its objective is to combat the endemic inequality suffered by Chile, which triggered the so-called social outbreak two years ago and to build a welfare state similar to European democracies.

“If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism in Latin America, it will also be its grave,” Boric said last July, when he was proclaimed the standard-bearer of the leftist bloc Approve Dignity, made up of the Broad Front and the Communist Party.

Many of his followers and detractors saw him grow as a political leader since 2011, when he led student protests for free education, in one of the countries with the most expensive education in the world.

In Chile, the presidential elections fill the panorama with uncertainty.

“Our generation burst into politics in 2011 throwing away a little of the fears that the dictatorship and the transition pacts had generated,” he said in an interview with AFP.

He thus alluded to the Concertación, a center-left coalition that since 1990 governed a good part of the 31 years of democracy, and that today lies disintegrated and discredited as a reflection of the great crisis of institutional confidence.