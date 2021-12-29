An influencer scammed the New York elite and is now in jail; The series based on his case is about to premiere!

Hundreds of influencers around the world have been discovered presuming a false life on social networks, with the sole objective of obtaining fame, followers and therefore financial rewards. While some public figures have lost credibility by making Photoshop edits on their photos, others have even lied about their identity in order to have access to various luxuries; such was the case with Anna Sorokin.

The influencer who posed as a millionaire and scammed the elite of New York in the style of ‘Gossip Girl’

Anna Sorokin, who called herself Anna Delvey on social media, was a magazine intern and con artist who posed as a millionaire heiress with the aim of moving in the best environments in New York. The “influencer” was shown on her social networks with clothes from the most prestigious designers and even with international celebrities. However, behind this “luxurious” lifestyle, Anna found herself bouncing checks and falsifying documents to obtain loans.

This is how he began to frequent the elite of New York and stay in the best hotels in the city; however, the police caught her while trying to flee Malibu, California.

‘Who is Anna?’ comes to Netflix

The case of Anna Sorokin was so controversial, that her story will even reach the streaming platform. The title role will be played by Julia Garner, while Anna Chlumsky, Katie Lowes, Jeff Perry and Laverne Cox will also join the cast. ‘Who is Anna?’ It will be produced by Shonda Rhimes.

The series already has a first trailer and release date: February 11, 2022 on Netflix.

