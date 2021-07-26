Where was Alexa Moreno born and what did she study?

Alexa Citlali Moreno Medina was born in Mexicali, the capital city of the state of Baja California, on August 8, 1994. She is currently studying Architecture at the University of the Valley of Mexico in Cachanilla lands.

What sport do you play?

Alexa is an Olympic gymnast, she has prepared in various specialties such as uneven bars, beam, floor routine and horse jumping, the latter earned her the bronze medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in 2018.

Sports career and awards

Since 2010 she has been active in international competitions of great depth, it was in that year where she achieved bronze in horse jumping, being surpassed by Dominique Pegg from Canada and Emily Little from Australia. As part of the 2010 Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships.

That same year he went to the Central American and Caribbean Games where he obtained the silver medal for horse jumping. During the next four years he continued in international competitions with modest but important results in his discipline and with a remarkable growth in his skills, then 2014 arrived and he returned to the Central American and Caribbean Games in VeracruzThere, she obtained gold in jumping combined with her teammates Karla Yanin Retiz, Karla Amaranta Torres, Ana Estefanía Lago and Elsa García.

He competed in the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, there it reached 12th placeThis was not only one more test, it put her on the stage of the greats of Olympism. In 2018 she became the first Mexican to be a medalist in an Artistic Gymnastics World Cup. Alexa achieved 3rd place in Doha, Qatar, behind Canadian Shallon Olsen and American Simone Biles. In Azerbaijan, during the Baku World Cup in 2019 she achieved bronze for her specialty, horse jumping. Same medal that he obtained in the 2019 Korea International Cup.

It is a serious rival to beat in its discipline.