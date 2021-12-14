A working group was sent from the World Health Organization (WHO) to South Sudan to investigate an unidentified disease that has killed 89 people.

Unidentified disease: WHO sent a rapid response team of scientists to the area

The country’s health ministry reported that an unknown disease had killed dozens of people in the northern city of Fangak in Jonglei state.

WHO dispatched a rapid response team of scientists to the area, which is one of the hardest hit by the recent severe floods. To collect samples from sick people, the BBC reports.

Local health officials in Fangak said initial samples from the sick came back negative for cholera.

“We decided to send a rapid response team to conduct a risk assessment and investigation. That is when they will be able to collect samples from the sick, but provisionally the figure we obtained was that there were 89 deaths ”. Sheila Baya, from the WHO, told the BBC.

Oil from the region’s fields had polluted the water

Baya said the team of scientists had to reach Fangak by helicopter due to severe flooding in the area. He added that the group is waiting for transport to return them to the capital, Juba, on Wednesday.

In the border state of Unity, severe flooding has increased the spread of disease. Like malaria and have caused malnutrition in children due to food shortages. Lam Tungwar Kueigwong, the state’s minister of land, housing and public services, said.

Oil from fields in the region had contaminated the water, he said, leading to the death of domestic animals.

More than 700,000 people have been affected by the worst flooding in the country in almost 60 years

Floods in northern South Sudan have prevented communities from accessing supplies of food and other vital staples.

More than 700,000 people have been affected by the worst flooding in the country in almost 60 years. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said, blaming climate change.

Suffering caused by floods, including food shortages and disease. It is putting pressure on health facilities, said the international charity Doctors Without Borders, which operates in the area.

“We are very concerned about malnutrition, with levels of severe acute malnutrition twice the WHO threshold, and the number of children admitted to our hospital with severe malnutrition doubling since the beginning of the floods,” said MSF.

For Nyatuak Koang, a mother of three boys and two girls, that concern is too real for her after the floods forced her to move twice.

“We don’t have where to sleep, we don’t have mosquito nets and we don’t have material to cover our house,” he said.

Almost a decade after South Sudan gained its independence after a war. It faces the threat of conflict, climate change and COVID-19, the outgoing head of the UN mission in the country said in March.

Almost the entire population depends on international food aid, and United Nations aid agencies and groups provide most of the basic services, such as health and education.

Related Notes:

Symptoms of COVID by omicron in children: they find unusual rashes

Mexican health system will recognize pain as a disease

Pfizer COVID Booster Expands and Bonus Dose Opens to …