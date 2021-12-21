Who has the best fiber when the network is saturated? This is the minimum speed

First of all, some things must be clear:
- The data transmission speed measurement achieved in this report is performed using measurement methods based on test call scenarios.
- It is defined as the speed achieved when downloading files from a server.
- The operators are in charge of sending the data every quarter.
- Average, maximum and minimum speed is collected.
It must be explained that, of the three measurements, we have a average achieved throughout the quarter, a maximum corresponding to all download attempts except for the 5% fastest downloads and a minimum corresponding to the maximum speed reached among all download attempts included in the 5% slower downloads
Services provided on FTTH technology
Although the report provides us with data on HFC and ADSL cable, The truth is that we are going to stay only with the results of the optical fiber. FTTH is the majority technology in Spain because ADSL is gradually fading and cable is no longer deployed. In fact, cable companies like Euskaltel are migrating their entire network.
In the report we have data corresponding to 100, 300 and 600 Mbps connections, that is, the most common on the market. Here we are offered the minimum, average and maximum speeds achieved by the different operators throughout the third quarter of 2021.
Fiber 100 Mbps
For the most basic fiber connections, it is already rare to find rates with less speed, we have these results in relation to the download speed:
JAZZTEL 100M / 100M
- Minimum: 101,229
- Average: 101,476
- Maximum: 101,590
MASMOVIL 100M / 100M
- Low: 101,106
- Average: 101,490
- Maximum: 101,954
MOVISTAR 100M / 100M
- Minimum: 101,935
- Average: 103,489
- Maximum: 104,415
ORANGE 100M / 100M
- Minimum: 101,229
- Average: 101,476
- Maximum: 101,590
YOIGO 100M / 100M
- Low: 101,106
- Average: 101,490
- Maximum: 101,954
All operators offer the contracted speed without problems in practically all cases. That is, if we hire 100 Mbps, we will always have that speed.
Fiber 300 Mbps
For its part, the download speed offered by connections in 300 Mbps are as follows:
JAZZTEL 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 297,744
- Average: 302,660
- Maximum: 304,537
MASMOVIL 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 302.907
- Average: 304,994
- Maximum: 305,842
ORANGE 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 297,744
- Average: 302,660
- Maximum: 304,537
PEPEHONE 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 302.907
- Average: 304,994
- Maximum: 305,842
VODAFONE 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 266,352
- Average: 292,929
- Maximum: 300,480
YOIGO 300M / 300M
- Minimum: 302.907
- Average: 304,994
- Maximum: 305,842
The connection of Vodafone it is the only one that falters with respect to what has been obtained. In times of network saturation, when the minimum speed is offered, we have 266 Mbps of the 300 Mbps contracted. This contrasts with the rest of its rivals who offer without problems what is contracted in all cases.
Fiber 600 Mbps
In the highest part of the table, that is, in the 600 Mbps connections, we begin to see some different between operators:
JAZZTEL 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 592,322
- Average: 604,646
- Maximum: 609,364
MASMOVIL 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 585,173
- Average: 593,613
- Maximum: 596,811
MOVISTAR 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 606,630
- Average: 618,726
- Maximum: 623,323
ORANGE 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 592,322
- Average: 604,646
- Maximum: 609,364
PEPEPHONE 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 585,173
- Average: 593,613
- Maximum: 596,811
VODAFONE 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 543,413
- Average: 608,430
- Maximum: 627,634
YOIGO 600M / 600M
- Minimum: 585,173
- Average: 593,613
- Maximum: 596,811
Vodafone has problems again in scenarios of collapsed or saturated networks, in the same way as the Grupo MásMóvil (MásMóvil, Pepephone or Yoigo). For its part, Movistar seems to “go overboard” since it exceeds the contracted speed in all scenarios. We look forward to seeing 1Gbps fiber results in the next report.
In addition, the global market average gives us a drop speed of 351,123 Mbps while we have a rise of 289.572 Mbps. This has been obtained by weighting the average speed values published by each operator with the total number of clients for each Internet access service.