Who has the best fiber when the network is saturated? This is the minimum speed

Although the report provides us with data on HFC and ADSL cable , The truth is that we are going to stay only with the results of the optical fiber. FTTH is the majority technology in Spain because ADSL is gradually fading and cable is no longer deployed. In fact, cable companies like Euskaltel are migrating their entire network.

It must be explained that, of the three measurements, we have a average achieved throughout the quarter , a maximum corresponding to all download attempts except for the 5% fastest downloads and a minimum corresponding to the maximum speed reached among all download attempts included in the 5% slower downloads

First of all, some things must be clear:

In the report we have data corresponding to 100, 300 and 600 Mbps connections, that is, the most common on the market. Here we are offered the minimum, average and maximum speeds achieved by the different operators throughout the third quarter of 2021.

Fiber 100 Mbps

For the most basic fiber connections, it is already rare to find rates with less speed, we have these results in relation to the download speed:

JAZZTEL 100M / 100M

Minimum: 101,229

Average: 101,476

Maximum: 101,590

MASMOVIL 100M / 100M

Low: 101,106

Average: 101,490

Maximum: 101,954

MOVISTAR 100M / 100M

Minimum: 101,935

Average: 103,489

Maximum: 104,415

All operators offer the contracted speed without problems in practically all cases. That is, if we hire 100 Mbps, we will always have that speed.

Fiber 300 Mbps

For its part, the download speed offered by connections in 300 Mbps are as follows:

JAZZTEL 300M / 300M

Minimum: 297,744

Average: 302,660

Maximum: 304,537

MASMOVIL 300M / 300M

Minimum: 302.907

Average: 304,994

Maximum: 305,842

VODAFONE 300M / 300M

Minimum: 266,352

Average: 292,929

Maximum: 300,480

The connection of Vodafone it is the only one that falters with respect to what has been obtained. In times of network saturation, when the minimum speed is offered, we have 266 Mbps of the 300 Mbps contracted. This contrasts with the rest of its rivals who offer without problems what is contracted in all cases.

Fiber 600 Mbps

In the highest part of the table, that is, in the 600 Mbps connections, we begin to see some different between operators:

JAZZTEL 600M / 600M

Minimum: 592,322

Average: 604,646

Maximum: 609,364

MASMOVIL 600M / 600M

Minimum: 585,173

Average: 593,613

Maximum: 596,811

MOVISTAR 600M / 600M

Minimum: 606,630

Average: 618,726

Maximum: 623,323

VODAFONE 600M / 600M

Minimum: 543,413

Average: 608,430

Maximum: 627,634

Vodafone has problems again in scenarios of collapsed or saturated networks, in the same way as the Grupo MásMóvil (MásMóvil, Pepephone or Yoigo). For its part, Movistar seems to “go overboard” since it exceeds the contracted speed in all scenarios. We look forward to seeing 1Gbps fiber results in the next report.

In addition, the global market average gives us a drop speed of 351,123 Mbps while we have a rise of 289.572 Mbps. This has been obtained by weighting the average speed values ​​published by each operator with the total number of clients for each Internet access service.