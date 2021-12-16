The Phishing It is undoubtedly one of the most important security problems that we face on the Internet. It is a method of attack by which a hacker throws a bait so that the victim can bite and steal their password or personal data. Now, what user profile is the most common that falls into this type of cheating? We echo a report by ETH Zurich that removes us from doubts.
Phishing does not affect everyone equally
This study has analyzed a total of 14,733 participants for 15 months. It has been a simulated Phishing program, with the aim of drawing conclusions about which user profile is the most likely to fall into the trap. One more way to have a greater knowledge to be able to create messages and informative campaigns to avoid problems of this type.
In order to perform this test, security researchers have sent Fake Phishing emails to the anonymous participants of this study. It included a button that made it easy to report suspicious email. They focused on four basic pillars for the study: which employees fell most into the trap, how vulnerability evolved over time, how effective the warnings are, and whether employees themselves could do something to help detect these threats. .
The first difference is in the age. Depending on the rank to which an employee belongs, the probability of falling into the trap of Phishing can be higher or lower. In this sense, those who are in the range of 18 and 19 years, are the ones who fall the most in this type of bait. From there, the probability decreases considerably in the range of 20 to 29 years, but begins to increase progressively until it falls again in those over 60.
Precisely those over 60 years of age are the ones who least fall into the Phishing trap, with results that are very similar to those in the 20 to 29 year-old range.
The type of job performed by an employee. In this way, those who perform repetitive tasks with the computer and use more specific programs are more likely to be victims of Phishing. Those who use computer equipment less frequently or for more varied tasks are less likely.
A Phishing Detection Service Helps
This report also indicates that having a screening service Phishing is something very positive and it helps employees to a great extent to avoid the theft of information or passwords. However, Phishing is something that involves different factors to really be protected.
Without a doubt the most important thing is the common sense and the learning of each user to know how to detect a Phishing attack. That is the main thing to really be protected and not fall into the trap. If we know when an email is fake, for example, we will have a lot to do with preventing a hacker from succeeding.
But it is also essential to have security programs in place and to keep your equipment up to date. This will prevent the entry of malware that could compromise our systems and put security at risk. We must keep the latest versions and always have a good antivirus.