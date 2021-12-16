Phishing does not affect everyone equally

This study has analyzed a total of 14,733 participants for 15 months. It has been a simulated Phishing program, with the aim of drawing conclusions about which user profile is the most likely to fall into the trap. One more way to have a greater knowledge to be able to create messages and informative campaigns to avoid problems of this type.

In order to perform this test, security researchers have sent Fake Phishing emails to the anonymous participants of this study. It included a button that made it easy to report suspicious email. They focused on four basic pillars for the study: which employees fell most into the trap, how vulnerability evolved over time, how effective the warnings are, and whether employees themselves could do something to help detect these threats. .

The first difference is in the age. Depending on the rank to which an employee belongs, the probability of falling into the trap of Phishing can be higher or lower. In this sense, those who are in the range of 18 and 19 years, are the ones who fall the most in this type of bait. From there, the probability decreases considerably in the range of 20 to 29 years, but begins to increase progressively until it falls again in those over 60.