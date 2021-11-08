Yes? Given the blunt stance of the president, I can only wonder if public policies in Mexico are consistent with the discourse in favor of the environment. The answer is no, at least three pieces of information that corroborate my claim.

First, I have a hard time thinking that Sowing Life is the basis for the Global Agreement to Stop and Reverse Deforestation, as suggested by the president, when the program has not undergone an environmental impact assessment. World Resources Institute (WRI) Mexico estimated that the implementation of the program during 2019 was associated with a loss of forest cover of almost 73,000 hectares. This should be sufficient evidence, at least, to analyze in depth the ecological implications of the program.

Second, since 2014 the budget for environmental protection has been cut considerably. By 2022, the budget for this function will amount to 17,804 million pesos, if the deputies do not modify it. Although this amount is slightly higher than the 2021 and 2020 budget, it is the third lowest in the last eight years.

These figures also show that the more than 29,000 million pesos projected for Sembrando Vida are not labeled to address environmental degradation as stated by one of its objectives .

Third, even the speech has left the environmental agenda on the sidelines. A creative analysis of Rodolfo Ocampo, a doctoral student on Artificial Intelligence, and Sofía Probert, an artist, found that so far this six-year term, “Sembrando Vida” has been mentioned only 405 times. “Pemex” has been said 3,375. Where are the priorities?

How high a priority is climate change in AMLO’s speech? Since yesterday the # COP26, to @sofia_probert and I was interested in understanding it, so we analyzed the text of all the mornings (6,919,686 words). There is a collaborative thread with what we find 😳🧵 – Rodolfo Ocampo (@_RodolfoOcampo)

November 2, 2021

Climate change and inequality are closely related. The most vulnerable and low-income populations will suffer the ravages of climate change to a greater extent, because they will have fewer resources to cope with it. Just think of the heartbreaking stories of people who each year lose their homes due to atypical rains in the east of Mexico City or in the south of the country.